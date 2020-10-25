PPBM Supreme Council : Emergency Idea Came From Azmin Team & Muhyiddin Yassin Had Been Ill-Advised

Members of PPBM’s supreme council were in the dark over the widely-speculated proposal for a state of emergency, according to a senior party leader. Instead, the idea came from “certain desperate individuals”, he said.

The PPBM source said: “The supreme council was not briefed on this (move to declare an emergency) and some among us are very concerned that this short-term move will backfire on the party.”

The leadership council member, who asked to remain anonymous, said the PPBM president, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, had been ill-advised by these individuals.

( Azmin Ali & Gang ? )

“These individuals were those who had joined PPBM and later ousted party chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” he said.

Mahathir was party chairman and prime minister until March, when he resigned after PPBM joined forces with PAS and Umno MPs to form the Perikatan Nasional government.

The PPBM source said he hoped the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay Rulers would not agree to any proposal to declare a state of emergency or to suspend Parliament.

“It will be a disaster for the country and economy. It will send the wrong signals to the international community and investors. This is not what we signed up for,” he said.

He hoped members of the PPBM supreme council would have the courage to question party leaders on the rationale for an emergency or to prorogue Parliament.

He said Malaysia needed a complete reform of the political system towards a two-party system, doing away with race-based parties and party hopping.

Source : FMT

