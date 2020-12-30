PPBM Supreme Leadership Council : 15th general Election (GE15) Will Be Held Near 2023 When The Terms of The Current Government Expires

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s supreme leadership council member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof reportedly said he expects the 15th general election (GE15) will be held near 2023 when the terms of the current government expires.

Utusan Malaysia reported that Redzuan said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is now in a stable position, especially after the last Parliamentary session.

Redzuan who is also the special functions minister claims PN will also be stronger with the emergence of a new consensus that is still in the negotiation stage.

“I do not expect the general election to be held in the near future. I predict [the GE15 will be held] in 2023,” he said as reported by Utusan Malaysia today.

“Should it be held or carried out in the near future, during the Covid-19 pandemic, we do not want the risk of people going out in large numbers to vote,” he added, referring to GE15.

The Malay paper reported that he said this to reporters after a dialogue session of the Bumiputera Agenda Leading Unit (Teraju) with Langkawi Bumiputera hotel operators in Kuah last night.

Without revealing much about the supposed new consensus, Redzuan said at this time, the government was found to want to focus on governing the country, including in an effort to provide well-being to the people.

“It can only be achieved if we can sustain the government and gain more support from MPs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysiakini also reported that a PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Mohd Amar Abdullah said he expects the GE15 will be held by June next year.

Answering reporter’s question on the current political situations in the country at Kota Baru today, Mohd Amar who is also Kelantan’s deputy mentri besar said the parties in the PN government need to be strengthened to face the election.

Differing his views from Redzuan, Mohd Amar said the current government is unstable in terms of majority.

“The party’s intention is to strengthen all three parties to strengthen the National Consensus and strengthen the Perikatan Nasional at the federal level.

“As I mentioned earlier between the three parties (PAS, Umno and Bersatu), no party can stand alone. If we do not want to be a failed government in the next GE, there must be strong cooperation. Because we see the current government unstable [in terms of majority].

“We expect the GE next year, personally I think it will be June at the latest, that’s why these three main parties need to strengthen understanding and reduce clashes,” he said as quoted by Malaysiakini.