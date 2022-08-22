News

UMNO Sec-Gen Leads Delegation Of 73 Division Heads To PM’s Official Residence In Putrajaya – Pressure Ismail Sabri To Intervene In Najib Court Case

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan is believed to have led a delegation of 73 Umno division chiefs to Seri Perdana in Putrajaya ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

According to a report by Malaysia Gazette, sources close to the matter also claimed that Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin was also in attendance.

This follows an emergency meeting at the Umno headquarters at the World Trade Centre (WTC) earlier today, which saw a number of Umno division heads in attendance to discuss pushing for the 15th general election (GE15), as well as to implore Ismail Sabri to intervene in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s final appeal against his SRC International conviction.

Sinar Harian also reported similarly, claiming that Umno’s so-called “Top Five” arrived at the Seri Perdana complex earlier today.

The daily claimed to have spotted Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid entering the premises at around 6pm.

A source also informed Sinar Harian that the group would be meeting Ismail Sabri at 8pm.

Source : Malay Mail

