UMNO Puad Zakarshi : Why No Graft Charges Against MCA & MIC Leader ? Why Only UMNO Leaders ?

Umno Supreme Council member has accused the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) of deliberately targeting only Umno, in bringing to court former government leaders to face charges of corruption.

“There are no MCA, MIC or Gerakan leaders being hauled up and charged. Why?

Puad Zarkashi said this was part of a game plan by Dr Mahathir Mohamad to destroy Umno.

“Tun M ordered this,” Puad, who heads Umno Batu Pahat in Johor, wrote on his Facebook today.

“Tun M only wants to destroy Umno and has asked them (from Umno) to join PPBM to save PPBM,” he said.

“There are only three MPs left from the three parties, and it’s not like they can be brought into PPBM’s fold,” he said, in reference to PPBM’s Bumiputera-only membership requirement.

He said it would not be “that difficult” for MACC to come up with corruption charges against leaders from parties other than Umno.

“How come not one charge is made up for them? Why only Umno?”

Source : FMT