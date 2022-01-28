Putrajaya Is Now Becoming A Fetid Swamp Of Corruption & Dishonesty : We’re At A New Low If People Say Gone Lah Malaysia! – Useless, Clueless And Worthless

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The whole of Putrajaya is now becoming a fetid swamp of corruption, malfeasance, and dishonesty.

“Let us put it generally: if a regime is immoral, its subjects are free from all obligations to it.” ~ Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

The facts are clear enough. Azam Baki, the head of the nation’s anti-corruption agency was found to be in possession of millions of shares in publicly listed companies. Faced with demands for an explanation, Azam has been nothing but evasive. Whether or not malfeasance is involved, enough doubt has now been raised to call into question both the integrity of the anti-corruption agency and its chief.

One would have thought that the sensible thing to do would have been for Azam to step aside and a thorough enquiry conducted to determine if malfeasance had occurred. But sensible is not a word commonly associated with Putrajaya these days. Instead, we see the sorry spectacle of a government running around like a headless chicken, trying to shake off yet another scandal. No one takes leadership or responsibility. All involved pass the buck, shrug their shoulders, or look the other way. None seem willing to do their duty act with integrity or stand up for what is right.

What it tells us is that the Ismail Sabri administration is now completely dysfunctional and disconnected from reality. All the usual institutional checks and balances have broken down. Instead of upholding the law and demanding the highest standards of integrity from public officials, there is a rush to cover up, explain away or ignore egregious allegations of misconduct. The whole of Putrajaya is now becoming a fetid swamp of corruption, malfeasance, and dishonesty.

Based on Azam’s laughable explanation (that the shares were not his but purchased by his brother in his name), the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board chairman, Abu Zahar Ujang, quickly cleared him of any wrongdoing. The Securities Commission, which not so long ago successfully prosecuted someone less politically protected for a similar offense, said that it was “not able to conclusively establish” if Azam had violated the law on the use of trading accounts. It then clarified that Azam did in fact own and operate the account and thus no laws had been broken.

Shamefully, Parliament too went along with the charade. Calls for the Select Committee on agencies under Prime Minister’s department to summon Azam for questioning were stymied by the committee chairman, while the speaker refused to entertain calls for a debate on the issue. In any case, Azam himself thumbed his nose at Parliament and there was nothing that anybody could do about it.

Seizing upon the ‘findings’ of the Securities Commission, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri declared the matter closed and urged everyone to “just accept the decision”. In the meantime, minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament & Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar told the press that the cabinet discussed “the pros and cons” of the case and then decided to let either the Finance Ministry or the Securities Commission address the matter. In other words, the cabinet – the highest political decision-making body in the land – shamefully passed the buck to someone else.

And of course, PAS leader Hadi Awang felt obliged to inject his usual incoherent, half-baked, quasi-religious rants into the whole narrative. According to media reports, he attacked the media for highlighting the case and lamented what he saw as “media freedom practised by western countries [which was] akin to putting the people’s voice on a pedestal”. And for good measure, he added that secular societies do not understand the concept of dosa (sins) and pahala (blessings). Don’t even try to figure that one out!

Source : The True Net

We’re at a new low if people say Gone lah Malaysia!

It has been a frustrating 2021 for most Malaysians. Episode after episode involving disasters, political manoeuvres, race and religious extremism, poor decisions, exposes of corruption etc. have only led us to become more and more disenchanted.

Someone asked recently if most columnists and authors of opinion pieces in the Malaysian media have nothing positive to write about, as a good number of them appear to be only painting a grim picture.

My reply was simple. Some writers articulate their thoughts to try and reach out to the masses. Some do it for money while another group prefers to call a spade a spade, even at the risk of being sued or being called up by the authorities.

Those who choose to be honestly critical want to point out the terrible weaknesses that, if left unchecked, will slowly but surely destroy the institutions that should be protecting the nation.

Most writers not only go through social media before putting their thoughts into words but they also talk to their friends, politicians and analysts on the ground to get a grip on the happenings and what is hidden behind the scenes.

This is where I recently found the phrase “Gone lah Malaysia!” being commonly used in many personal chats and comments on social media. Of course, it was mostly related to the poor performance of the government and blatant corruption.

To be honest, it did not only come from frustrated Malaysians who have been deprived of opportunities but also from those who had gained from the social engineering policies that had enhanced their status and all. This, my friends, is quite telling.

The fact is key institutions are showing signs of major cracks with political leaders ignoring them while they fight to remain in power.

The saga involving the head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission versus the Securities Commission Malaysia opened a Pandora’s box of power play.

The SC hastily cleared MACC chief Azam Baki of any wrongdoing despite him telling the whole world that his share trading account was used by his brother.

Two key institutions that are supposed to instil confidence in the nation’s economy and investors are somehow floundering. Azam and his deputies may disagree but their reputation has taken such a beating that it will take some time to recover.

The defiant multiracial group that organised the “Tangkap Azam” demonstration on Saturday may be a bane to the authorities but many Malaysians secretly welcomed it, not knowing how else to send a strong message to the government.

Parliament, which is supposed to be the last bastion of democracy, appears to be an autocratic institution which allows the prime minister and ministers to get away with flimsy or non-answers to important questions.

Even Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Harun behaves like a school discipline teacher admonishing his students, telling our YBs “I’ll throw you out of the House” with fingers pointed at them.

A far cry from the man that Malaysians once knew. But then that was when he was not in the government, often picking on the then Dewan Rakyat Speaker in his YouTube channel.

What angered many people was when Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told the opposition to accept the SC’s decision. It was a naive statement, knowing how the people have been standing up against corruption of late.

Ismail sank to another low during the one-day special Parliament sitting to discuss one of the worst floods ever experienced by Malaysians. He chose to focus on the opposition-held Selangor, attacking the state government for not jumping into action once the floods hit. He even lamented that opposition elected representatives were not seen in the flood-hit areas.

Instead of talking about national plans to prevent the disastrous effects of floods, he was more interested in running down Selangor, probably to score political points with a possible general election looming. The fact is that he was wrong. Those who hit the ground included representatives from both sides of the divide, just like the absentees.

Ismail forgot for a moment that his home state of Pahang also experienced some devastating floods. Of course, we also had the Umno-Perikatan Nasional states of Johor, Terengganu, Kelantan, Melaka which were also badly hit by floods. Why, even the prime minister’s constituency of Bera was inundated with flood waters.

In retaliation, the opposition claimed ministers had been abroad and failed to return despite Ismail’s orders to do so. So the special sitting flopped miserably when MPs started playing the blame game.

The rakyat was disgusted at these antics but do the politicians care? No, they appear oblivious to the deep-seated anger, frustration and hopelessness among the people prevailing currently.

If the people in power and elected representatives cannot work together to help plan better preparedness for disasters, and are at each other’s throats instead, then the nation is in trouble. The “Gone lah Malaysia” reaction may be justified to an extent.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers, headed by Azhar’s elder brother Idrus, has been making some highly debatable decisions. There are serious allegations of selective prosecution. As usual, the AGC does not seem to provide convincing explanations to try and quell the anger of the people.

Cracks in many of our key institutions are obviously widening. The people have become numb because of the many shocking incidents like the corrupt going free, losers ending up winners, inept leaders being appointed to helm agencies and institutions. The list goes on.

With these and many other questionable actions, I feel we have every reason to worry when people say “Gone lah Malaysia”. Our only hope rests with the more than four million new voters whose names have just been added to the electoral list.

Many believe that these youths will determine whether the same government will remain after the next general election or a new one will emerge. They can collectively help debunk the “Gone lah Malaysia” feeling and steer the nation in the right direction to make it great again.

Source : FMT