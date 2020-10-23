Putrajaya Push For ‘Partial Emergency’ & Emergency Powers : Officials Are Pushing For The Army to Assist Police at Roadblocks

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is understood to be seeking an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to be conferred special emergency powers during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources told Malay Mail that the prime minister had rushed out of Putrajaya to Kuantan, Pahang after chairing this morning’s special Cabinet meeting.

Speculation had been rife since early this morning that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government may declare a state of emergency as Malaysia struggles to contain the daily spike in Covid-19 infections that has also hurt the economy.

Senior officials in Putrajaya are said to be pushing the government to implement “partial emergency” in Covid-19 red zone areas in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Sources close to the talks said they want parliamentary activities suspended for fear of a “Parliament cluster”, referring to possible infections when the Dewan Rakyat meets for 27 days from Nov 2 to Dec 15.

“There are two reasons the senior officials in Putrajaya are pushing for the ‘partial emergency’. One is to reduce any outbreak of Covid-19 and the other to reduce the present political instability,” one source told FMT.

It is not known if the government will accept the concerns of the senior officials. There has been no official announcement on the matter from the government yet.

It is understood that Budget 2021, which is supposed to be tabled on Nov 6, may be delayed if parliamentary activities are suspended.

The source said a “partial emergency” may not involve the military and may be similar to the movement control order (MCO) implemented from March to May.

He said the officials are pushing for the army to assist police at roadblocks, just like during the MCO.

“Daily activities will still be allowed but with more restrictions,” he said, adding that grocery shops and businesses could still continue operating.

Speculation is rife that the government may declare an “economic emergency” following this morning’s Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya.

Singapore paper Straits Times quoted several anonymous sources saying today’s meeting was to discuss several proposals on dealing with the upcoming Budget 2021 tabling next month while the country is grappling with a third wave of Covid-19 infections and challenges to the legitimacy of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government helmed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

One of these options was purportedly for the government to declare an “economic emergency”, to thwart the possibility of snap polls being forced and to provide more time for the ruling PN to rein in the infections without being distracted by political instability.

“It will not be similar to the curfews and military presence we had after the 1969 race riots.

“Instead, normal life under the movement control order will continue without politics getting in the way of dealing with a health crisis,” one of the unnamed sources, said to have knowledge of these options, told ST.

Proclamation of an emergency would result in the suspension of Parliament, the executive branch of government would be granted special powers deemed necessary for public security.

The Singapore paper claimed that the Malay Rulers have been “made aware” of the possibility of special powers being conferred to the Muhyiddin administration.

Malaysia as a whole has been in emergency only once — during the bloody race riots of 1969. Prior to that, emergency was declared during colonial British rule of the Malay peninsula in 1948 during the fight with the communists.

According to the Singapore paper, other options for the government would be to table a “unity budget” to tackle the more immediate threats posed by Covid-19 that have also crippled the economy.

