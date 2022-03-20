Rafizi Ramli Warns Anwar Of Losing Everything Due To Opportunists

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli has warned party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that the Opposition chief is in grave danger of losing everything by surrounding himself with “hardcore opportunists”.

The former Pandan MP, who claimed that he has left politics, said that he had told Anwar repeatedly to beware of those surrounding the latter who practise “gangsterism and politics of money and promises”.

He said that he was speaking up, as he had been asked to reply on the issue of PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasir.

On Dec 11, social media shared screenshots of PKR Youth leaders allegedly making fun of Anwar’s failure to get enough majority to be the next prime minister.

Rafizi said that his opinion on the issue is generally known to reformists and party veterans.

“I have warned Anwar before, and Akmal’s retort has its basis.

“Anwar has to be smarter in choosing those who surround him and become his office’s gatekeepers.

“He had chosen Datuk Seri Azmin Ali the last time round, but see what happened then,” said Rafizi.

He was referring to the fallout between Senior Minister Azmin and Anwar, which led to a breakaway from the party and ousting of the Pakatan Harapan government last February.

Rafizi added that those who currently surround Anwar are those who were never around when Anwar was in prison.

“Now, they start targeting leaders like Akmal to be condemned, so that leaders who are a threat can be removed.