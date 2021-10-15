RM100,000 To Buy Rank Of Police Superintendent In Malaysia – Threatened To Kill And Wanting The Return Of Money

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A woman has accused a police officer of borrowing RM100,000 from her to buy the rank of superintendent.

In her police report, she claimed the deputy superintendent (DSP) and his friend had separately threatened to kill her and her family for wanting the return of her money.

She alleged that the DSP, who was her friend, had agreed to repay the money if the position buying deal did not go through.

The officer is with the crime prevention and community safety department in Negeri Sembilan.

Bukit Aman’s integrity and standards department (JIPS) is expected to investigate the allegation of position buying.

North Klang police chief Vijaya Rao Samachulu said statements have been recorded from the officer and his friend for criminal intimidation.

He confirmed that the death threats were allegedly made on Oct 7 at a restaurant in Taman Berkeley.

The complainant, a 36-year-old court interpreter, claimed that it occurred when she met the men to discuss repayment of the RM100,000.

An argument ensued, tempers flared, and the DSP’s friend slapped her on the cheek, she told police.

She said she gave the money to the DSP on Sept 1 after getting an assurance it would be returned if he did not get the post of superintendent.

The DSP, she alleged, handed over the money to another man to be paid to a certain senior police officer to secure the rank.

According to her, the RM100,000 was part of the RM300,000 she had received from her former husband as divorce settlement.

Source : FMT