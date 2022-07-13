News

RoS Do Not Allow UMNO To Amend Its Constitution To Allow Party Elections To Be Held No Later Than 6 Months After General Election

The Registrar of Societies (RoS) will make its decision independently regarding Umno’s application to amend the party’s constitution, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Hamzah, who is also Bersatu secretary-general, said he was made to understand that RoS had not yet issued any decision regarding the matter.

“It’s true I’m the minister in charge of overseeing the RoS but it makes its decisions independently,” he told reporters after presenting citizenship approval letters to 28 recipients here today.

In May, the Umno Special General Assembly unanimously approved a motion to amend its constitution to allow party elections to be held no later than six months after a general election. The notice on the party’s constitutional amendment was submitted to RoS on May 17.

