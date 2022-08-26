News

Breaking News : Rosmah Will Be Pronounced Guilty On 1st September 2022 – Carries A Maximum Jail Term Of 20 Years

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, who was slapped with 17 money laundering charges in court earlier today, could face up to 255 years in jail if she is convicted of all of them.

The High Court today set Sept 1 as the new date for delivering its judgment on Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption case involving a RM1.25 billion hybrid solar project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

The charge framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 carries a maximum jail term of 20 years with a fine of up to five times the value of the graft or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The date was fixed by deputy registrar Catherine Nicholas during case management in her chambers which was attended by deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn and Rosmah’s lawyers Datuk Jagjit Singh and Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader.

Akberdin told reporters that the defence was asked to attend the case management proceedings today via a letter dated June 29.

“The (relevant) parties turned up today and the court rescheduled the judgment date to Sept 1, at 9 am,” he said.

Poh, who confirmed the matter, said Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan wanted to deliver his ruling in August but the parties concerned only agreed to a September date.

Justice Mohamed Zaini had earlier set July 7 for his decision on whether to acquit or convict the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak of the three corruption charges.

On Feb 18 last year, Rosmah, 70, was ordered to enter her defence on the three charges after the prosecution succeeded in proving a prima facie case against her.

She is facing one charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

The bribes were allegedly received through her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor, as a reward for helping Jepak Holdings to secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project as well as the maintenance and operation of diesel generator sets for 369 Sarawak rural schools worth RM1.25 billion from the Education Ministry through direct negotiation.

On June 24 this year, Rosmah filed her latest application to challenge the appointment of Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram as senior deputy public prosecutor in the corruption case and asked for the whole trial, which started in 2018, to be declared null and void.

The application for leave for judicial review will be heard before High Court Judge (Appeals and Special Powers) Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid on July 6.

Rosmah had earlier filed a similar application at the criminal High Court here. However, her application was rejected by the High Court, and her appeals on this application to the Court of Appeal and Federal Court were also rejected

