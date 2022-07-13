News

Scientists From Adelaide University : Bak Kut Teh Can Cause Liver Damage When Mixed With Medication

Posted on

The popular bak kut teh has the potential to cause liver damage when clashed with prescribed drugs, Australian researchers found.

Scientists from Adelaide University conducted a study on four locally-purchased packets of pre-made bak kut teh to evaluate if the herbal soup causes any potential liver damage.

As a result, the study, which was published in Forensic Science, Medicine and Pathology journal last month, found that all four packets of soups demonstrated significant toxicity to the cells.

It said the soup ingredients when mixed with liver cells killed up to 83 per cent of cells.

Speaking to ABC Radio Adelaide, researcher Prof Roger Byard said one of the soup samples killed 83 per cent of cells exposed to it in undiluted form and even when diluted 10 times, it killed 15 per cent of the cells.

He said all the packets contained different ingredients, including vague terms such as spices, pepper and salt.

Because of that, he said it was unclear what exactly in the soup could cause liver damage.

Prof Byard also noted that the study result should not cause panic.

“Obviously, a lot of people have this soup and don’t have a problem. In fact, I love this soup.

“I’ve had it for years but stopped taking it.” The study also builds on similar results about the toxic effects of herbal medicine on the liver when contracted with prescribed medication.

“People say herbs are natural, therefore they’re safe.

“But if anything has a therapeutical effect, it can have a therapeutical side effect and there’s a whole lot of things that happen like herb-herb interactions or herb-drug interactions that we just don’t know what’s going on and that’s the scary thing for me I think.” The study concluded that not only herbal therapeutic agents may be responsible for in vitro hepatotoxicity but that this may also extend to herbal food such as bak kut teh.

It said such results should not come as a surprise as a number of herbal products may interfere with a variety of metabolic pathways.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

73.3K
151
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
56.2K
20,515
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
51.8K
1
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
50.5K
124
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
48.0K
News

UMNO Pasar Salak Utus Surat Terbuka Kepada Presiden UMNO
44.5K
1
News

Here Are The List Of Team Najib-Zahid Line Up For UMNO Upcoming Internal Election
41.9K
96
News

Ismail Sabri Were Greeted By US Officials Upon Arrival But No US Official Greeted Indonesia Jokowi’s Arrival In Washington D.C
38.4K
10,783
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
37.7K
95
News

1MDB Audit Report Tampering Trial Of Najib Razak : Ex-Auditor-General Tells Court She Was Shocked Predecessor Told To Amend 1MDB Audit Report
34.6K
15,941
News

Malaysia From 30% To 51% Shares : Daylight Robberies Why Local Talents & Companies Fled Elsewhere – Forcing Non-Malays To Give Up 51% Of Their Business
To Top