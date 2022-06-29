News

Secret Deal Leak : Anwar Promises To Drop The Charges Against Najib And Zahid If He Becomes Prime Minister

What did you promise Zahid and court cluster, Anwar asked

A former PKR politician has challenged the party’s chief Anwar Ibrahim to state what he promised Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, to the extent that the Umno president and others facing criminal charges had agreed to support him for the post of prime minister two years ago.

Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin, who is now with Bersatu, made the call following the confirmation by Umno’s Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman yesterday that Zahid and former leader Najib Razak had urged other Umno MPs to throw their support behind Anwar’s bid for the top post.

“I urge the Port Dickson MP to justify his move to get support from the court cluster to enable him to become prime minister.

“What did he promise Zahid and the court cluster in order to fulfil his pathological obsession to become prime minister?” Afif said, referring to the term used for a group of Umno leaders who are facing scores of corruption and criminal charges involving billions of ringgit.

Anwar Ibrahim has promised to drop the corruption cases against Najib Tun Razak and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi if Umno supports him to take over as Prime Minister or PM9

UMNO will not stop its MPs from backing PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister as he tries to form the Federal Government.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he was informed that many Umno and Barisan Nasional MPs have expressed their support for Anwar.

Zahid said that Umno and Barisan Nasional were not officially part of Perikatan Nasional, but supported it in Parliament.

“Perikatan Nasional was formed based on the support of individual MPs only,” he said.

Anwar had earlier today said he had enough support from MPs to topple the PN government and that he was seeking an audience with the King.

Anwar Has Offered To Keep Najib Out Of Jail, Umno Leaders Say Muhyiddin Yassin & Ismail Sabri Is Not Offering



Zahid will not openly endorse Anwar as PM9 but he will not prevent any Umno or Barisan Nasional MP from supporting Anwar either.

The onus is now on Anwar to get his majority and present his case to His Majesty DYMM Yang di-Pertuan Agong and get sworn in as PM9.

DAP has taken the same stand. They will support Shafie Apdal as PM9, but if Anwar can get the majority and His Majesty the Agong consents to Anwar taking over, then DAP will support Anwar as well.

