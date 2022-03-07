Selangor Had Issued Full Alert For Flash Floods In PJ, Klang, Shah Alam & Klang Valley

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Flash floods have hit in and around the Klang Valley on Monday (March 7), with areas such as Sungai Buloh and and parts of Kuala Lumpur badly affected.

The Malaysian public took to social media to share videos of rising water levels in a few areas, to the point where drivers of light vehicles could not make their way across the affected locales.

Local authorities in the Klang Valley are on full alert for flash floods with logistics and manpower on standby to be mobilised.

Various flood mitigation efforts have also been initiated in the hopes of reducing the occurrence of floods that could cause devastation to homes and businesses.

Authorities in Shah Alam and Klang, one of the worst affected areas in the Dec 18 floods last year, are using real-time data to monitor the floods.

Shah Alam City Council is monitoring its reservoirs and pumps to ensure the facilities are functioning.

Among the areas being watched are Taman Sri Muda, Taman Mesra, Kampung Kebun Bunga, Padang Jawa and Section 13.

Over in Klang, the council is using its closed-circuit television cameras to carry out round-the-clock online flood monitoring.

“A Quick Response Unit is on standby and we have increased checks on drainage networks,” said Klang Municipal Council president Noraini Roslan.

In Petaling Jaya, the city council has identified 34 flash flood hotspots and allocated some RM28mil to carry out flood mitigation projects.

Mayor Mohamad Azhan Md Amir said flood management would cover pre-flood, during floods and post-flood incidents.

Those in Subang Jaya can look out for flood-related alerts on Subang Jaya City Council’s social media platforms.

Its disaster operations room at its command centre has been activated and has been on standby since the start of the monsoon season.

In the capital city, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will utilise its electronic billboards to send out any alerts if flood warnings are triggered.

The DBKL’s operations room at Menara DBKL 1 in Jalan Raja Laut would be activated to coordinate response for flood victims, if any.

Local agencies and authorities are also upgrading and clearing the drainage to accommodate surface runoff and prevent flooding.