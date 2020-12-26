Selangor People Do Not Want UMNO To Govern The State

Selangor PPBM has responded to an Umno threat by warning that it is well prepared to fight the dominant Barisan Nasional partner in the next general election.

“If there are meant to be clashes, so be it,” Selangor PPBM chairman Abdul Rashid Asari told FMT.

He said it was clear to him, from Umno’s electoral performance in Selangor since the 12th general election, that the people of the state did not want it to govern them.

There is currently a tussle for seats among the Perikatan Nasional (PN) partners in Selangor.

Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar recently said Umno would have no choice but to compete against PPBM if it were to nominate candidates for constituencies his party won in the previous election.

Rashid said his side was not worried over the possibility of contesting against Umno, but he tried to soften his reaction by saying PPBM would continue to work for the PN agenda.

He said his party, together with PAS, would press on with PN’s work to win the hearts of voters.

He also said he would obey PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin by continuing to negotiate with Umno to prevent seat clashes in the general election.

“We feel that if PPBM and Umno unite, we will be able to take over Selangor from Pakatan Harapan,” he added.