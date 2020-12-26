News

Selangor People Do Not Want UMNO To Govern The State

Posted on

Selangor PPBM has responded to an Umno threat by warning that it is well prepared to fight the dominant Barisan Nasional partner in the next general election.

“If there are meant to be clashes, so be it,” Selangor PPBM chairman Abdul Rashid Asari told FMT.

He said it was clear to him, from Umno’s electoral performance in Selangor since the 12th general election, that the people of the state did not want it to govern them.

There is currently a tussle for seats among the Perikatan Nasional (PN) partners in Selangor.

Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar recently said Umno would have no choice but to compete against PPBM if it were to nominate candidates for constituencies his party won in the previous election.

Rashid said his side was not worried over the possibility of contesting against Umno, but he tried to soften his reaction by saying PPBM would continue to work for the PN agenda.

He said his party, together with PAS, would press on with PN’s work to win the hearts of voters.

He also said he would obey PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin by continuing to negotiate with Umno to prevent seat clashes in the general election.

“We feel that if PPBM and Umno unite, we will be able to take over Selangor from Pakatan Harapan,” he added.

READ ALSO  Malaysia Lockdown Fears See Kuala Lumpur - London One-Way Economy Ticket Skyrockets To RM17k
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

14 + 14 =

Most Popular

1.9K
News

Senarai ADUN UMNO & DAP Yang Bekerjasama Untuk Menjatuhkan PAS & PPBM

1.6K
News

PAS Bent On Punishing ‘Treacherous’ UMNO That Join With With DAP & PH To Form The Government

1.5K
News

If Budget 2021 Fail To Be Pass On 15 December Then This Will Be The Most Likely New Cabinet Line Up Under Anwar-Najib-Zahid-DAP New Government

1.4K
News

Nazri Aziz Cadang UMNO Dan Pakatan Harapan Tubuh Kerajaan di Perak Tanpa PAS & PPBM

1.4K
News

Kadir Jasin : DAP Sudah Setuju Untuk Bergabung Dengan UMNO Tanpa MCA-MIC Pada PR 15

1.3K
News

Senarai Portfolio Exco Perak Kerajaan UMNO-DAP : Datuk Saarani ( MB) & Nga Kor Ming ( TMB )

1.3K
News

UMNO Seharusnya Mengambil Tindakan Disiplin Jika Keputusan Bukan Datangnya Dari Biro Politik Dan Majlis Tertinggi

1.3K
News

UMNO Zahid Hamidi & DAP Nga Kor Ming Said Willing To Work Together To Form The Government

1.3K
News

UMNO Team Zahid -Najib Berkejasama Dengan DAP Untuk Jatuhkan PPBM & PAS Di Negeri Perak

1.2K
News

Breaking News : Perak MB Loses Confidence Motion – UMNO & DAP Join Forces To Vote Against Ahmad Faizal

To Top