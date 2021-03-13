Senior Minister Contacted Xavier With Threats of Action – Made Him A Target of Investigations, Including The Arrest of His Political Secretary, Personal Aide & Other Acquaintances

PKR has claimed that a “senior minister” had contacted its vice-president Dr Xavier Jayakumar, telling him to support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government or face serious consequences.

Party secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the Kuala Langat MP had told the leadership that the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) had made him a “target” of a plethora of investigations, including the arrest of his political secretary, personal aide and other acquaintances in relation to an ongoing case.

“As a person who long knew Xavier, his actions and excuses in his statement today have raised many questions.

“But what differentiates between a pure reformist and others is to stand the test of time, in good times and bad times.

“It is clear that this minority government is trying to get more parliamentarians by using its key agencies to offer goodies or use threats,” he said.

Saifuddin urged PKR members and MPs to stay strong and to not bow to pressure from the authorities.

“PKR and Pakatan Harapan will stay on course to beef up their readiness for the 15th general election and, at the same time, work on returning the mandate of the people in accordance with the law and constitution.”

In a post on his Facebook page this morning, Xavier said he would continue to serve his constituency and support the current government as an independent MP.

The Kuala Langat MP, who has been with PKR since 1998, said he had become “extremely frustrated” following the events of the past year.

Xavier’s resignation comes after two other PKR elected representatives, Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong, quit the party last month and declared their support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.