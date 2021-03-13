News

Senior Minister Contacted Xavier With Threats of Action – Made Him A Target of Investigations, Including The Arrest of His Political Secretary, Personal Aide & Other Acquaintances

Posted on

PKR has claimed that a “senior minister” had contacted its vice-president Dr Xavier Jayakumar, telling him to support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government or face serious consequences.

Party secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the Kuala Langat MP had told the leadership that the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) had made him a “target” of a plethora of investigations, including the arrest of his political secretary, personal aide and other acquaintances in relation to an ongoing case.

“As a person who long knew Xavier, his actions and excuses in his statement today have raised many questions.

“But what differentiates between a pure reformist and others is to stand the test of time, in good times and bad times.

“It is clear that this minority government is trying to get more parliamentarians by using its key agencies to offer goodies or use threats,” he said.

Saifuddin urged PKR members and MPs to stay strong and to not bow to pressure from the authorities.

“PKR and Pakatan Harapan will stay on course to beef up their readiness for the 15th general election and, at the same time, work on returning the mandate of the people in accordance with the law and constitution.”

In a post on his Facebook page this morning, Xavier said he would continue to serve his constituency and support the current government as an independent MP.

The Kuala Langat MP, who has been with PKR since 1998, said he had become “extremely frustrated” following the events of the past year.

Xavier’s resignation comes after two other PKR elected representatives, Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong, quit the party last month and declared their support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

READ ALSO  Nurse Tests Positive Over A Week After Receiving Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

nineteen + 15 =

Most Popular

63.1K
1
Community

【2021年最恐怖前任】大马绿茶婊事件！Youtuber「Diorlynn Ong」摸黑上门阻止前任结交新欢，还控告RM500K！网友：“告输了还欠堂费钱”，“丢脸丢到家去”

19.7K
News

Breaking News : 10km Travel Limit Lifted In All States & No More 2-Person Limit For Dine-Ins And Car Passengers

15.8K
2
News

PDRM Officer Sexually Harassing A Woman At A Roadblock : “Cuba Buka Tunjuk You Tak Pakai Bra , Kalau You Tunjuk I Tak Saman You”

13.8K
News

Cathryn Li 李元玲 Throwing A Tantrum & Storms Out Of Live Interview After Losing Her Cool

5.0K
News

PKR Xavier Aide Arrested Over RM 77 Million Bribery Case In Bank Account Despite Just 22 Months In Power

3.9K
News

DAP Anthony Loke To Take Over From Lim Guan Eng As Secretary-General Before June 30

3.3K
1
News

Craziest Ex Lover : “Youtuber” Diorlynn Ong Loses Her Court Case To Leng Yein & Failed To Pay Her RM20000 Sealed Judgement

2.7K
News

Hong Kong Actor Ng Man Tat’s Ashes To Be Placed In Malaysia

2.5K
News

UMNO Zahid Hamidi & DAP Nga Kor Ming Said Willing To Work Together To Form The Government

2.1K
News

【超惊人！Youtuber圈子大爆料】Diorlynn曾考车牌5次失败和被控鲁莽驾驶？男友连RM100的酒钱也不给？Leng Yein 姐原来曾经是….

To Top