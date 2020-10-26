Shafie Warisan Supports Agong’s Decree : Willing To Support & Work With Muhyiddin Government

Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal today announced that he and all MPs under his party supports the Yang-di Pertuan Agong’s decree that all politicians should work together to face the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, made the decree yesterday in face of growing political uncertainties, after he declined a request from Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to proclaim a state of emergency in the country.

“Parliament members from the Warisan party praise Seri Paduka’s decree that all political leaders should work together to ensure that the country can fight the Covid-19 outbreak,” Shafie said in a Facebook posting today.

Shafie reiterated Warisan’s stance that economic collapse can only be overcome if the country’s leaders reject political, religious and racial differences to cooperate in finding solutions to face the pandemic.

“The public have made sacrifices in these difficult times, thus it is time for all ministers and representatives of the people to sacrifice and contribute to the efforts in facing the current difficulties.

Shafie also praised Agong for his decision to not empower the execution of a state of emergency.

“I uphold the wisdom and intelligence of Seri Paduka and the Malay Kings in ruling their states and the country for the prosperity of all its people,” he said.

Shafie added that the business community is among those badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and have had to bear high losses.

“Thus, Warisan also calls for this business community to work together with the government to ensure an absolute step can be taken for the sake of the good.

“The business community certainly has ideas and suggestions that can be directed to the government about arising problems that can be overcome,” he said.

He also expressed his appreciation to Malaysian’s for obeying government orders since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Last Friday, Muhyiddin met with the Agong at the latter’s palace in Pahang to request the implementation of a state of emergency in the country to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, after a meeting with the Malay Rulers yesterday, the Agong declined the request.

Many have speculated that Muhyiddin’s bid for emergency powers was politically motivated as his administration is currently under threat from Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Source : Malay Mail