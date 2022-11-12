News

SHAHRIL HAMDAN ECHOES THE VOICES OF THOUSANDS OF ALOR GAJAH YOUTH

Posted on

SHAHRIL HAMDAN ECHOES THE VOICES OF THOUSANDS OF ALOR GAJAH YOUTH

“Alor Gajah, Allow Me!”

Recited was the appeal of the Barisan Nasional Candidate P. 135, Alor Gajah; Shahril Hamdan to nearly 3000 youths who attended the Suara Hati Orang Muda Alor Gajah night, in Rembia, Alor Gajah.

In an event that was also taken part by other Barisan Nasional young leaders, Shahril also expressed his commitment to further empower youths in Alor Gajah via entrepreneurship, education and economy.

In fact, Shahril is also determined to empower the development of E-Sports among youths in Alor Gajah by introducing the organization of mega-status E-Sports competitions in Alor Gajah.

In GE15, Shahril, who is also UMNO’s Information Chief, was opposed by three opponents, namely the incumbent from the National Alliance (PN), Datuk Seri Mohd. Redzuan Md. Yusof; candidate for Pakatan Harapan (PH), Adly Zahari and candidate for Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA), Muhammad Nazriq Abdul Rahman.

SHAHRIL HAMDAN ECHOES THE VOICES OF THOUSANDS OF ALOR GAJAH YOUTH

“Alor Gajah, Allow Me!”

Recited was the appeal of the Barisan Nasional Candidate P. 135, Alor Gajah; Shahril Hamdan to nearly 3000 youths who attended the Suara Hati Orang Muda Alor Gajah night, in Rembia, Alor Gajah.

In an event that was also taken part by other Barisan Nasional young leaders, Shahril also expressed his commitment to further empower youths in Alor Gajah via entrepreneurship, education and economy.

In fact, Shahril is also determined to empower the development of E-Sports among youths in Alor Gajah by introducing the organization of mega-status E-Sports competitions in Alor Gajah.

In GE15, Shahril, who is also UMNO’s Information Chief, was opposed by three opponents, namely the incumbent from the National Alliance (PN), Datuk Seri Mohd. Redzuan Md. Yusof; candidate for Pakatan Harapan (PH), Adly Zahari and candidate for Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA), Muhammad Nazriq Abdul Rahman.

Related Items:
2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Content Generator

    November 12, 2022 at 11:26 pm

    ﻿Artificial intelligence creates content for the site, no worse than a copywriter, you can also use it to write articles. 100% uniqueness :). Click Here:👉 https://stanford.io/3FXszd0

    Reply

  2. Content Generator

    November 13, 2022 at 4:27 am

    ﻿👉 $5,000 FREE EXCHANGE BONUSES BELOW 📈 👉 PlaseFuture FREE $3,000 BONUS + 0% Maker Fees 📈 + PROMOCODE FOR NEWS USERS OF THE EXCHANGE 👉 [M0345IHZFN] — 0.01 BTC 👉 site: https://buycrypto.in.net Our site is a secure platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More. We are available in over 30 countries worldwide.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

143.3K
7,555
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
84.0K
11,123
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
57.8K
20,805
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
55.8K
924
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
55.4K
1,267
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
54.3K
682
News

UMNO Pasar Salak Utus Surat Terbuka Kepada Presiden UMNO
50.0K
592
News

Here Are The List Of Team Najib-Zahid Line Up For UMNO Upcoming Internal Election
47.4K
12,247
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
45.6K
20,268
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
45.5K
1,051
News

Ismail Sabri Were Greeted By US Officials Upon Arrival But No US Official Greeted Indonesia Jokowi’s Arrival In Washington D.C
To Top