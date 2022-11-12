0 SHARES Share Tweet

SHAHRIL HAMDAN ECHOES THE VOICES OF THOUSANDS OF ALOR GAJAH YOUTH

“Alor Gajah, Allow Me!”

Recited was the appeal of the Barisan Nasional Candidate P. 135, Alor Gajah; Shahril Hamdan to nearly 3000 youths who attended the Suara Hati Orang Muda Alor Gajah night, in Rembia, Alor Gajah.

In an event that was also taken part by other Barisan Nasional young leaders, Shahril also expressed his commitment to further empower youths in Alor Gajah via entrepreneurship, education and economy.

In fact, Shahril is also determined to empower the development of E-Sports among youths in Alor Gajah by introducing the organization of mega-status E-Sports competitions in Alor Gajah.

In GE15, Shahril, who is also UMNO’s Information Chief, was opposed by three opponents, namely the incumbent from the National Alliance (PN), Datuk Seri Mohd. Redzuan Md. Yusof; candidate for Pakatan Harapan (PH), Adly Zahari and candidate for Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA), Muhammad Nazriq Abdul Rahman.

