A Shareholder In MySJ Sdn Bhd Suit Filed To Remove Former Sapura CEO Shahril Shamsuddin As MySejahtera Board Of Director

A boardroom tussle has developed among companies involved in developing and operating the MySejahtera contact tracing programme.
A suit has been filed by Hasrat Budi Sdn Bhd, a shareholder in MySJ Sdn Bhd, which operates the MySejahtera app, seeking the removal of two MySJ directors, Shahril Shamsuddin and Anuar Rozhan.
The suit also seeks to have Raveenderen Ramamoothie and a representative from Hasrat Budi to be appointed to the board.
Raveenderen is chief executive of Singapore-based Entomo Pte Ltd, which owns Entomo Malaysia Sdn Bhd, previously known as KPISoft Sdn Bhd, which had developed the MySejahtera app.
Hasrat Budi also sought to have meetings of MySJ in February to be declared invalid on the grounds that Hasrat Budi had bought a 10% stake in MySJ and had the right to buy another 10%, according to a share-sale agreement.
Hasrat Budi alleged that Raveenderen, Anuar, Entomo Malaysia and another company, Revolusi Asia, had conducted themselves “in a manner contrary to a mutual understanding” between them, in relation to board changes in December.
