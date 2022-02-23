News

Shocking 15 Stunning Luxury Images : Malaysia Billionaire Vincent Tan Superyacht Worth RM 170 Millions

There are bound to be a volley of enquiries – for this yacht of two halves.

Malaysia Billionaire Vincent Tan is selling his stunning asymmetrical multihull superyacht, Asean Lady, which is on the market for RM 170 Millions.

The 289-foot (88-metre) yacht features a remarkable hull that’s designed to resemble a proa – a type of bamboo canoe that has been used by the indigenous people of the South Pacific for centuries.

Pictured is the Asean Lady’s sweeping staircase, which is one of the most striking features of the 289-foot (88-metre) yacht’s interior

The yacht’s master cabin (pictured) covers 1,722 square feet (160 square metres) and boasts a private balcony and an office

This shot showcases the karaoke room on Asean Lady with its wrap-around leather seating, big-screen television and spot lighting

Pictured is the bar onboard the Asean Lady, with stylish bar stool seating and plump leather sofas

This photograph shows the elegant dining room on the yacht with its long banquet table, artwork and polished wood panelling

Pictured is the jet ski storage area that’s located on the canoe-shaped bow of the Asean Lady. The yacht is also home to a helipad

Pictured is one of the king cabins on the Asean Lady. The yacht features a total of eight staterooms, sleeping up to 18 guests

This shot reveals what the day head – also known as the communal guest bathroom – looks like on Asean Lady. It’s all shiny tiles and mosaics

Pictured is one of the guest bathrooms on Asean Lady. The materials used in the interiors of the yacht add to its wow factor

This shot shows the stunning office area that’s part of the master cabin on Asean Lady

Pictured is the bridge of the ship. Asean Lady can reach speeds of up to 15 knots thanks to a 2,000hp engine and features forward and aft drives so she can ‘walk sideways’ into berths

This photo showcases the aft deck of the yacht with its outdoor relaxation area.

This shot features one of Asean Lady’s kids’ cabins, which has an interconnecting door that leads to a ‘parents cabin’

Pictured is a stage area on Asean Lady. The yacht’s sellers, Raffles Yacht Group, says: ‘Asean Lady is particularly well suited for entertainment in a tropical environment with large indoor areas, giving everyone on board lots of space and privacy in a splendid environment’

The materials used in the interiors add to the wow factor, too – the yacht is a canvas of polished woods, mosaic tiles, neutral-coloured textiles and artworks, including intricate wood carvings.

On the technical side of things, Asean Lady can reach speeds of up to 15 knots thanks to a 2,000hp engine and features forward and aft drives so she can ‘walk sideways’ into berths.

Raffles Yacht Group says: ‘Asean Lady is particularly well suited for entertainment in a tropical environment with large indoor areas, giving everyone on board lots of space and privacy in a splendid environment.’

