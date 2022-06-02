Shocking News : Ministry Of Works Is Paying RM519 Million To Maintain Istana Negara

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The maintenance cost of Istana Negara caught the attention of Malaysians after it was revealed that a company was offered a contract worth RM519m for the project.

The Public Works Department (JKR), in responding to an online report, clarified that the amount is for a period of seven years which ends this month.

JKR said in a statement that the scope of work comprised an area of 24.1.3 acres and involves several key components.

JKR also emphasised that all maintenance works are carried out as per government guidelines on building maintenance.

It went on to add that the maintenance works are necessary as the palace represents the sovereignty and identity of the nation.

It’s Always About the Money

Netizens have questioned the wisdom of sending such a colossal amount when the people are struggling with rising prices.

The concerns among the public about the expenditure focus on several areas amid a feeling that tough questions have not so far been asked:

Whether it is right to commit taxpayers’ money at a challenging time for the public finances.

There are concerns that the government could incur further liabilities in the future.

In 2015 was the maintenance contract only RM82 million, but seven years later it has increased to RM519 Million which is 5 times more.

The RM519 million price is enough to build a new university or hospital.

And all this money is the people’s money.

The company is a public-listed investment holding company which is principally involved in construction activities and integrated facilities management services.

It has been active in the business since 90’s and have now diversified into many sectors such as construction, facility management.

Source : The Rakyat Post