Shocking News : Nearly 140 Daily Divorces In Malaysia During MCO Period – 76746 Divorces In 18 Months

There have been nearly 140 divorces filed a day from March 2020 to August this year, said deputy law minister Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

She told the Dewan Rakyat a total of 66,440 divorces were filed by Muslim couples with the shariah courts through the e-shariah system during the 18-month period.

Selangor saw the highest divorce rate among Muslims with 12,479, followed by Johor (7,558), Kedah (5,985), Kelantan (5,982), Perak (5,921), Terengganu (5,098), Pahang (5,058), Sabah (4,010), the Federal Territories (3,854), Negeri Sembilan (3,473), Penang (2,978), Melaka (2,402), Perlis (1,081) and Sarawak (561).

Among non-Muslims, 10,346 divorces were filed from March 2020 to August 2021, with Selangor the highest again with 3,160 applications.

It was followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,893), Perak (1,209), Johor (1,197), Negeri Sembilan (861), Melaka (449), Pahang (386), Kedah (76), Kelantan (45), Perlis (41) and Terengganu (29).

“This means that there is an average of at least 18 cases of divorce among non-Muslims daily.

“For Muslims, one day there are about 121 cases. In one hour, about five couples apply for a divorce. Even while we’re speaking in this house there are people applying to get divorced,” said Mas Ermieyati.

However, she said the figures among Muslims only involved those who applied for divorce with the shariah courts, adding that it did not mean that all were approved and would end in divorce.

She was responding to a question from Noor Amin Ahmad (PH-Kangar), who had asked for statistics on divorces from March 2020, when the movement control order was first implemented, until now.