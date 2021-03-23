Shocking Untold Stories : The Mafia Runs PDRM – Prostitution, Illegal Gambling, Loan Sharking, Human Trafficking & Drug Cartel Syndicates Controlled The PDRM

Yes, the Chinese underworld runs the Malaysian police force and the only difference between PDRM and the Mafia is that the police officers wear uniforms — but remove their uniforms and there is no difference between the police and the Mafia. That is why Hamid Bador is grumbling.

Raja Petra Kamarudin

Roughly 15 years ago, Malaysia Today wrote a series of articles regarding the cartel in the Royal Malaysian Police Force (PDRM). It was a very detailed report with names, time, dates, places, and so on.

Malaysia Today revealed these shenanigans in PDRM soon after Musa Hassan took over as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) from Mohamed Bakri Omar in September 2006.

The Attorney-General at that time was Abdul Gani Patail, while the Prime Minister was Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and the Minister of Home Affairs was Mohd Radzi Sheikh Ahmad followed by Syed Hamid Albar.

IGP Musa Hassan was under the control of the Chinese Mafia who decided the promotions and transfers of police officers

This is what Wikipedia wrote about IGP Musa Hassan:

Soon after, he (Musa Hassan) was investigated on allegations of corruption related to the release of three members of illegal betting syndicates. However, Attorney-General Abdul Gani Patail ordered the Anti-Corruption Agency to close the investigations in July 2007 for lack of evidence.

Two months later, it was announced that he (Musa) would receive a two-year extension of his term to 13 September 2009, despite having reached the mandatory retirement age.

In March 2010, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said that the government will find a replacement for Inspector General of Police Musa Hassan shortly.

Finally, on 13 September 2010 Musa resigned as Inspector-General of Police after serving for more than 3 years. Subsequently, his deputy, Tan Sri Ismail Omar, was promoted to be the new Inspector-General.

On 29 April, Musa was appointed as Pakatan Rakyat’s security advisor.

What Malaysia Today revealed was that the Chinese underworld and crime syndicate (prostitution, illegal gambling, loan sharking, human trafficking, drug cartel, etc) controlled the PDRM and even decided who got promoted and who got transferred where.

And if any police officer refused to cooperate with the carrel and gave then a hard time, he would be transferred and sent into cold storage.

CCID Director Ramli Yusoff paid dearly for going against the Mafia in PDRM

Ramli Yusoff, the Director of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) is one example. He was tipped to be the next IGP, but he refused to kowtow to the Chinese underworld syndicate. So, they not only got rid of him, but they arrested him on fabricated charges of abuse of power and corruption as well.

The trial judge was so angry regarding the ridiculous charges that he not only acquitted Ramli but even called the IGP a liar. That is what we not only call justice but poetic justice.

This was what The Edge Markets reported on 1st November 2013:

Former top cop Datuk Ramli Yusoff filed today a suit against former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Musa Hassan, Attorney-General (A-G) Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail and 10 others for what he described as abuse of power, false and malicious prosecution against him six years ago.

Ramli, a former Commercial Crime Investigation Department director, is also suing them for abuse of prosecutorial discretion, malicious prosecution and prosecutorial misconduct or public misfeasance for having acted in such manner against him without any reasonable cause.

Another ‘famous’ CCID Director is Amar Singh Ishar Singh — and he became famous because he led the raid on Najib Tun Razak’s condo at Pavilion Residences and allegedly seized RM1.1 billion in cash and valuable.

CCID Director Amar Singh’s family ran the loan shark cartel

Amar Singh was the protector of the loan shark cartel. In fact, his own family was directly involved in the loan shark business and every single police officer in Bukit Aman was aware of it.

What upset his fellow officers most is the fact that these loan sharks could walk in and out of his office in Bukit Aman freely. Amar Singh should at least have pretended he is clean, like what Musa Hassan and all the other police officers are doing.

Back in the 1980s, one-time IGP Tun Mohammed Hanif Omar’s Deputy, Tan Sri Mohamed Amin Osman, said if he wanted to clean up the police force, he would need to sack 97% of the police officers.

35 years ago Acting-IGP Amin said if he wants to clean up PDRM he would need to sack 97% of the police officers

Yes, that was what Amin said about 35 years ago when he was the Acting-IGP (at that time Hanif had taken one year’s leave to go to the UK to do law). And that was 20 years before Malaysia Today wrote the article which I mentioned above regarding the underworld running the police force.

Today, IGP Abdul Hamid Bador is complaining about what Malaysia Today wrote 15 years ago and what the Acting-IGP said 35 years ago.

Yes, the Chinese underworld runs the Malaysian police force and the only difference between PDRM and the Mafia is that the police officers wear uniforms — but remove their uniforms and there is no difference between the police and the Mafia. That is why Hamid Bador is grumbling.

Source : Malaysia Today

Ex-IGP Musa Hassan says tried to cleanse force of errant officers, but ran out of time

Former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Musa Hassan has thrown his support behind incumbent Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador for exposing and taking a stance against rogue police officers, saying he was unable to do so during his tenure.

Musa, who was IGP between 2006 and 2010, said Abdul Hamid’s action was necessitated by the need to return public trust towards the law enforcement agency before stressing that unhealthy past practices and tradition within the ranks have persisted from the very beginning.

“We cannot compromise with those who conspire with the cartel including those exhibiting disobedience, strict actions must be taken to cleanse the force of such unfitting image and cultures.

“When I was IGP, I tried to do the same thing (take action against errant officers) but to no avail.

“My contract ended before I could cleanse the force in its entirety of irresponsible officers,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Musa reached mandatory retirement in 2007 but had his tenure extended twice, with the government deciding not to renew his contract for the third time.

Following allegations that police wrongdoings, including corruption, had escalated under Musa’s watch, the government had then denied the decision to not renew the former’s contract was due to public pressure.

Musa yesterday said stern measures must be taken against officers guilty of misconduct regardless of one’s rank.

“So there is no issue of just low-ranking officers who are taken action against but all who commit wrongdoings regardless of their rank, they are liable to receive a punishment for their actions.

“Officers who really perform their duties and responsibilities with integrity and according to the rules will be more likely to enjoy working comfortably,” he reportedly said.

Last week, Abdul Hamid revealed a so-called conspiracy within the force to remove him from his post through the existence of a “cartel” comprising younger officers seeking to bring him down and control the force for its purposes.

Explaining the cartel activities within the police force, the top cop said that he wants to stem the culture of corruption among cops.

Yesterday, he was reported saying that this culture purportedly has spread to the top echelon of the force.

He also said that the matter will be addressed internally, without having to lodge a report with the Police Force Commission.

Source : Malay Mail

IGP says ‘cartel’ trying to topple him within PDRM to be dealt with internally

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has given his assurance that allegations of a cartel within the police force will be addressed without having to lodge a report with the Police Force Commission (SPP).

“I will convey this matter to Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin. There is no need (for a report), but it is up to the minister whether the matter is to be raised to the SPP or not. Some have asked for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI). I would like to stress that it is under control,” he said at a press conference at the Selangor police contingent headquarters here today.

Abdul Hamid said that he publicly apologised to Hamzah for not informing him of the matter, as he thought it was an internal issue that could be addressed.

“I apologise to the minister. He does not know as I consider this is an internal matter, and as the IGP I am responsible for sharing this story with the public,” he said.

Explaining the cartel activities within the police force, he said that he wanted to stop the culture of threatening the public who wanted to come forward to provide information, and a culture of corruption among police personnel.

“I don’t want this blue uniform used to threaten people. In the United States it is called the Blue Code of Silence, which means that if fellow police officers commit an offence, sweep it under the carpet and don’t let it be known or we will lose our ‘fangs’ (power). I don’t want that at all,” he said.

“To those who criticise my actions in revealing this matter, I ask them to be aware and reflect on themselves. Especially to those who have retired who still wanted to use their former high-ranking positions and power to ask favours from my officers.

“I want to tell this group that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is not mine, but it belongs to the country, and as the IGP, I must convince the government that I will lead the PDRM in the right direction. I will correct this and I ask my officers to stop this bad culture,” he said.

He said that he had also given his assurance to Hamzah that he would bring up the matter during discussions with the minister soon, and was confident that he could handle the activities carried out by these irresponsible officers.

Hamzah had earlier asked Abdul Hamid to report to the SPP about allegations of a cartel within the police force and a group of younger police officers trying to topple him. — Bernama