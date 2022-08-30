News

Breaking News : Singapore Recalls Mooncake Product From Malaysia – Bacteria Exceeding The Microbial Limit That Can Cause Diarrhoea, Stomach Pain, Cramps & Fever

Posted on

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has detected E Coli at levels exceeding the microbial limits for Ready-To-Eat food stated in the Singapore Food Regulations, in a mooncake product originating from Malaysia.

SFA said as a precautionary measure, it has directed the importer, Easy Mix Pte Ltd, to recall the implicated product — My Mum’s Cookies Premium Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncake (Vegan).

“The recall is ongoing,” SFA said on its Facebook page on Monday.

The affected product is My Mum’s Cookies Premium Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncake (Vegan) with a batch number of 23GBB-400 and a best before date of Dec 31, 2022. The product’s country of origin is Malaysia.

As a precautionary measure, SFA has directed the importer, Easy Mix, to recall the implicated product. The recall is ongoing.

Under the Singapore Food Regulations, a person must not import, sell, manufacture or produce for sale, any article of ready-to-eat food that “does not comply with any relevant microbiological standard specified in the Eleventh Schedule”, said SFA.

E coli is a bacteria that is normally found in the intestines of people and animals. While most species of the bacteria are harmless, some types can cause diarrhoea, stomach pain, cramps and fever.

Vulnerable individuals with weakened immune systems may experience more severe symptoms, said SFA.

Foodborne pathogens like E coli can be introduced during the production process when cross-contamination occurs, particularly when good hand hygiene is not practised.

“Consumers who have purchased the affected product should not consume it,” said SFA, adding that those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers can also contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Source : Channel News Asia

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

115.1K
501
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
57.1K
20,682
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
55.8K
10,939
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
53.2K
83
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
52.2K
429
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
48.6K
11
News

UMNO Pasar Salak Utus Surat Terbuka Kepada Presiden UMNO
46.9K
10
News

Here Are The List Of Team Najib-Zahid Line Up For UMNO Upcoming Internal Election
44.2K
19,993
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
43.2K
8
News

Malaysia Will Go Bust & On The Way To Becoming Another Sri Lanka – National Debt Increased To RM1.35 Trillion & Worsening Corruption Index
42.9K
266
News

Ismail Sabri Were Greeted By US Officials Upon Arrival But No US Official Greeted Indonesia Jokowi’s Arrival In Washington D.C
To Top