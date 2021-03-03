Spanish League Club President Tells Johor Crown Price : “We Are Not For Sale”

Valencia is not for sale, says the Spanish league club’s president Anil Murthy.

He was responding to speculation that Johor crown prince, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim was interested in taking over the La Liga club.

“The club is not for sale. My colleagues told me about the Johor prince’s Instagram (post), I spoke with Peter Lim and there is no indication about the possibility of selling the club,” Anil, who is from Singapore, was reported as saying by Football ESPANA.

Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim is the current owner of Valencia. Lim’s Meriton Holdings bought Valencia FC for €420 million (RM2 billion) in 2014, and the amount included €200 million to clear the club’s debts.

Tunku Ismail, 36, was reported as saying in a series of posts on Instagram, which have since been removed, that he wanted to expand his empire with the purchase. He is the owner of Johor Darul Takzim (JDT), the current Malaysian league champions.

“I want to expand my empire, spread my wings, and go for new challenges.

“I’m not new in football. I’ve created a club (JDT) from every year fighting relegation to a dominating champion. I’ve won 16 titles in eight years.

“We are the biggest in Southeast Asia and one of the biggest in Asia,” he said.

Tunku Ismail, or TMJ as he is sometimes known, added that he does not intend to change the club’s logo or tradition, and that he was in it “for glory, success and history … ”

“What does Valencia need? You need someone who knows about football, who is hungry for success, passionate and understands how big Valencia is as a club,” he said.

Ties between JDT and Valencia are not new with the clubs agreeing to a three-year partnership in January 2017 which saw two coaches from the Valencia academy moving to Johor to work with the Malaysian club.

Valencia is currently going through a bad spell in La Liga, sitting in 14th place in the 20-team La Liga, just five points clear of the relegation zone.

The club’s relationship with its fans has soured after a lack of success on the pitch and several managerial changes in recent years.

In the early 2000s, Valencia won two La Liga titles and the Uefa Cup, and reached two Champions League finals.

The club was valued at €408 million in a report by global accountancy firm KPMG last year.