Stop The US Government Confidant Omer Kanat From Entering Malaysia – The True Enemy Of Islam That Destroy Afganistan & Iraq

Omer Kanat is on his way to Malaysia and he’ll be here by tomorrow, April 13. If you have no idea on who is Omer Kanat, let me tell you that Google is not your friend. On the surface, he is ‘the’ Uyhgur human rights activist. He is currently serving as the executive director of Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) based in Washington, DC. He co-founded several other organisations centered around the same premise, to stand up for the Uyghur Muslims in China.

On paper, he is clean and perfect. In fact, he is too clean and too perfect. Nobody is squeaky clean unless they are hiding their dirty laundry somewhere.

Underneath the mask, he is said to be a US government confidant according to a reliable source that does not want to be named. The Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) founded by him is funded by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) with links to the The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). As early as March 23, 2005, UHRP have received a continuous and substantial increase in funding from the NED. Since its inception by the Reagen administration in 1983, the NED works as a quasi-governmental foundation that funds opposition groups and ‘protest movement’ in countries that the US seeks to destabilise – and crush.

From 1999 to 2009, prior to taking up the position of Director of UHRP, Omer Kanat worked at a known CIA-established Radio Free Asia. He covered the wars in Afganistan and Iraq. He helped the US government spreading the lies about the employment of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. As we all know, the uranium hoax triggered the Iraq War.

The purpose of his visit this time around is to meet with several representatives from Pakatan Harapan. In 2018, Omer Kanat assisted the Pakatan Harapan government to release Uyghur Muslims stranded in Malaysia to Turkey. However, Turkey is not a safe haven for the Uyghurs. They have been radicalised there. On January 15, 2019, Omer Kanat met with the Setiawangsa MP, Nik Nazmi in Kuala Lumpur. Since then, he managed to turn Malaysiakini into his official mouthpiece in Malaysia by writing several agenda driven articles for the news portal.

By hook or by crook, his visit has to be stopped. Omer Kanat might be a threat to national security. The safety of the people should not be compromised. We never know who is the real Omer Kanat hiding behind the persona of an activist.