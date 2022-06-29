Study : Men Who Wear Burberry Outfit Are Less Trustworthy , Not Reliable And More Likely To Cheat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The study found these men are less trustworthy and more likely to engage in ‘brief sexual affairs’.

Do you know a guy who wears clothes with huge brand logos on them?

If you do, you may be interested to know that a study conducted by the University of Michigan found that people who wear clothes with huge logos are less ‘trustworthy and reliable’

Published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, the study set out to answer whether or not men’s “audacious displays of wealth” as indicators of their economic power and ability to invest in their offspring’s futures are enticing to women, reported Daily Mail.

However, the study’s conclusion found that men who wear luxurious clothes with big logos merely increase their chances of mating instead of reproducing.

According to the abstract of the study, it concluded that those who wear flashy, luxurious clothes are rated:

higher on mating effort

lower on parental investment

higher on interest in brief sexual affairs

lower on interest in long-term committed romantic relationships

higher on attractiveness to women for brief sexual affairs

lower on attractiveness to women for long-term committed relationships

higher in developmental environment unpredictability compared with men owning shirts displaying a smaller logo

In order words, they are more likely to “wham, bam, thank you ma’am”, as they tend to avoid long-term relationships and are likely to be bad fathers. They are more likely to engage in sexual affairs too.

Parental investment can be defined as the allocation of parents’ resources — such as time or energy — to offspring, while environmental unpredictability is a concept within life history theory that is commonly used in early childhood studies.

A study found that people who grow up in unpredictable environments tend to have higher aggression and lower prosociality (behaviours that are intended to benefit others).

Commenting on his findings, evolutionary psychologist Daniel Kruger of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor said men’s displays of wealth through clothing is a sign of unreliability

“Rather than being a reliable and honest signal of future paternal investment, displays of luxury goods may sometimes represent investment in mate attraction, which is at the expense of future investment in offspring,” he told Daily Mail.

“Luxury displays featuring exaggerated size, coloration, and sound may indicate relatively greater investment in mating effort.”

“Large luxury product logos enhance social competitiveness and mate attraction, whereas small logos enhance perceptions of trustworthiness and reliability.”

The findings were derived after Kruger showed Ralph Lauren polo shirts with different sizes of logos to 376 students

The sample group was asked to imagine a man owning the shirts and rank him on a scale of 1 to 100 for various factors relating to the effort he puts into both mating and parental investment.

The factors include whether the man ‘flirts often’, ‘knowingly hits on someone else’s partner’, is ‘good at taking care of children’, and ‘devotes most resources to supporting family’, among others.

They were also asked whether the man is likely to pursue a short- or long-term relationship.

Kruger said the study found students imagined that the man who owned the shirt with a bigger logo was more invested in mating, less invested in becoming a parent, and more interested in engaging in a short-term relationship.

In another part of the study, 615 male participants were asked whether they would wear a Ralph Lauren polo with a big or small logo to attend various events, such as a party, interview, or family reunion.

They said they would pick the one with a bigger logo to places where they had to compete for social dominance, while a smaller logo to attend a casual dress job interview or meet their partner’s parents for the first time.

Daily Mail reported that female respondents’ expectations of how a man wearing the polo shirts with different sizes of logos matched the male respondents’ responses.