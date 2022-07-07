Sultan Johor : Every Sen Of Sultan’s Allowance Channelled To Aid Needy Since 1899

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Johor Sultanate, ever since the time of its second ruler, Almarhum Sultan Sir Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar in 1899, has always donated allowances from the state government to aid the needy.

A statement by the Royal Press Office posted on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page said that this practice continued during the time of Almarhum Sultan Iskandar Ibni Almarhum Sultan Ismail, where the allowance was channelled to Yayasan Sultan Iskandar.

It said that even when the late Sultan Iskandar was the eighth Yang di-Pertuan Agong from 1984-1989, his allowances from the Federal Government were channelled to the foundation.

Yayasan Sultan Iskandar not only helped the poor, but also provides aid during natural disasters and even provides funds for education.

Allocations for this foundation, Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim, were donated from allowances received by His Majesty.

Source : The Star

Well, there you have it. His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, the Sultan of Johor, has corrected the lie that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been spinning since more than 30 years ago in the early 1980s that the ten Raja-Raja Melayu are leeches who suck the rakyat’s money dry.

I, for one, know that the Sultans of Johor and Selangor are wealthy in their own right and are involved in all sorts of corporate activities. And these investments are not rice monopolies, sugar monopolies, flour monopolies, import APs, quotas, government contacts, privatisation concessions, and so on, like what the cronies to those who walk in the corridors of power have been enjoying since the time when Mahathir took over as Prime Minister in 1981 and Anwar Ibrahim joined Umno in 1982.

Maybe the government does pay the ten Raja-Raja Melayu a salary. But as His Majesty the Sultan of Johor said, since 1899 the Johor Sultans have been donating that money back to the rakyat long before Malaya even existed in 1948 and when the British were still ruling the Malay Archipelago.