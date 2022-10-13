Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah : Selangor MB Amirudin Is Lying & Never Sought State Assembly Dissolution

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari had never sought Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s consent for the dissolution of the state legislative assembly during his audience on Oct 11, says an aide to the ruler.

In a statement, Sultan Sharafuddin’s private secretary Munir Bani said there was inaccurate information going around about the decision not to dissolve the state assembly.

“Actually, on Oct 11, the Selangor menteri besar did not request that the Sultan of Selangor dissolve the state assembly, but stated his desire for the current administration to continue governing the state.

“His Majesty took notice of this and hoped that the agenda of developing Selangor would continue for the sake of the people,” Munir said.

Source : FMT