Syed Saddiq Kaki Clubbing : Ahli MUDA Pun Ikut Style Presiden MUDA – Syed Saddiq Admits He Is Not A Perfect Muslim

Champion debater admits he is not a perfect person or Muslim but is in the process of improving himself

Syed Saddiq, Asia’s best debater and fierce critic of Prime Minister Najib Razak, has admitted to having been to a disco, but says he is not a “kaki clubbing” (avid clubber).

Syed said this in a Facebook post in response to attacks by Umno bloggers who accused him of being a “kaki clubbing” and posted a picture of him at a disco.

“I admit that it is indeed me in the picture. I have been to a disco. I won’t deny that. But I also would like to stress that the picture was taken during the announcing of the knock-out rounds for an Asia-level debate competition.

“I am not a ‘kaki clubbing or kaki disko’ as alleged,” he said on the post, carrying the #IamNotPerfect hashtag.

Syed said he was not a perfect person or a perfect Muslim, but was working on improving himself in the future.

“Like any other person, I have made mistakes, but the past does not define who I am now,” he said, adding that the attacks against him will not deter him from continuing his struggle to make Malaysia a better place.

“I am not someone important. I am a 23-year-old guy who loves his country. Threatening me with my personal life shows how desperate people can get to cling on to power.

“If you think this issue will distract me and the people from the real issues, you are wrong. We, Malaysians, will prove you wrong.”
Syed said he had “come clean” about his past and questioned if Najib would do the same on 1MDB.

He also said he would not stop fighting for the truth, even if it risked his reputation.

“Agi idup agi ngelaban!,” he said in the post, referring to the Iban phrase which means to fight as long as one is alive.

Syed Saddiq suspends special officer for attending drug-fuelled ‘private party

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has suspended one of his assistants after the latter was arrested by the police for allegedly attending a drug-fuelled private party over the weekend.

Syed Saddiq, who was informed by the police of his assistant’s arrest, said he would leave it to the authorities to carry out the necessary investigations and act in accordance with the rule of law.

“I will also suspend the duties of the Youth and Sports Ministry officer that was involved while awaiting investigations to be finalised,” he said in a brief statement issued today.

This comes as Syed Saddiq’s special officer was said to have been part of a group of 17 people who were reportedly arrested for testing positive for drugs after attending a private party.

A purported preliminary investigation paper distributed online today alleged that the special officer was among 17 people, aged 22 to 55, arrested over the weekend.

Others supposedly arrested during the same raid along Jalan Puchong were identified as a Selangor state assemblyman, the home minister’s special officer and an assistant of the prime minister’s political secretary.

A source claimed that a student from Unitar University in Kelana Jaya, an Indonesian woman and an officer from of the Subang Golf Course council were also among those nabbed.

Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd declined to confirm the rumours, deferring to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and directed requests for confirmation to the latter.

Syed Saddiq Scandal Video : Women Claim She Regretted Letting Syed Saddiq Treating Her As A Whore & Setting Foot In Her Room
