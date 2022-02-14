News

Take Note : Malaysian Taxpayers Can Claim Up To RM1000 Tax Relief For Covid-19 Tests In 2021 Filing

Posted on

The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRB) today confirmed that taxpayers would be able to claim tax relief for Covid-19 tests for themselves, their spouses and children in their assessment for 2021.

In a response to a query by Malay Mail on whether all forms of Covid-19 screenings including real-time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing done through private medical centres or self-test kits were claimable, IRB said a tax relief of up to RM1,000 was provided for individual taxpayers.

“Covid-19 screenings performed at clinics or hospitals are allowed with supporting documents (expenditure receipts).

“For the RT-PCR test, the amount of the expenses must be evidenced by receipt.

“For a self-test kit, the receipt from the pharmacy must be provided as evidence,” the response reads.

Further checks by Malay Mail on IRB’s Tax Relief for Resident Individual (Year of Assessment 2021) posted on its website also reflected the latest changes.

In the latest changes, taxpayers can also claim up to RM1,000 for Covid-19 vaccination expenses for themselves, their spouses and children.

In December last year, deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah highlighted the introduction of the tax exemption of up to RM1,000 for individuals who take Covid-19 screening tests in provisions under the Finance Bill 2021.

Mohd Shahar said this is contained in the amendments of the Income Tax Act 1967.

“The amendments are effective for the 2022 and 2023 years of assessment,” he said when tabling the Finance Bill 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat previously.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

95.2K
12,754
News

26 Year Old Former UMNO Azalina Officer Appointed As University Malaya Board Of Director – Blatantly Political Appointments & Cronyism Will Contribute To The Decline Of Higher Education
30.5K
11,540
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
27.5K
9,724
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
25.7K
9,213
News

High Court Tells Zahid Hamidi : “I Cannot Afford Any More Adjournments & Wanted The Hearing To Be Completed This Year ”
23.1K
7,512
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
14.1K
4,618
News

Mahathir : Without Me, Anwar Is Nobody – Anwar Is Who He Is Because Of Me
13.2K
4,481
News

Malaysia Private Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Cost From RM 100 000 – RM 200 000 : “For Critical Patients, The Charge Is RM12,000 Per Day With A RM50,000 Deposit”
13.2K
5,489
News

Anwar Ibrahim Says To Meet King To Prove Majority & Take Over The Premiership From Muhyiddin – “We Leave It To The Agong To Decide What Is Best To Save This Country From The Present Crisis”
11.3K
3,664
News

Shocking News : Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun , Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan & Few Other UMNO Top Leaders Are Set To Resign
10.9K
2,088
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
To Top