Team Mahathir & Najib Support Tengku Razaleigh To Be PM 9

Raja Petra Kamarudin

Yesterday, AMC’s Mohd Puad Zarkashi lodged a police report against me. Somebody told me that, over the last 12 years, hundreds of police reports have been made against me.

If the police want to investigate each and every police report, because there are so many, Bukit Aman will need to set up a special unit, maybe called UTKRPK (Unit Tindakan Khas Raja Petra Kamarudin).

Anyway, what is even more interesting than Puad’s police report is the latest development that reveals the Anti-Muhyiddin Campaign (or AMC) is now working in concert with Team Ku Li. AMC’s Puad Zarkashi and Team Ku Li’s Tamrin Tun Ghafar are now coordinating their activities and combining their efforts.

On 1st March 2021, Team Ku Li’s Tamrin sent Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin a letter on behalf of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad challenging the PM to a debate (SEE LETTER BELOW).

Team Ku Li’s Tamrin Ghafar sent the PM a letter on behalf of Tun Dr Mahathir

Tamrin gave Muhyiddin until 10th March 2021 to respond to the letter or else he will publish that letter in the public domain. However, today, that letter has already been published — which means Muhyiddin no longer needs to respond to that letter, or Tamrin does not wish for any response from Muhyiddin.

The fact that Tamrin did not wait until after 10th March 2021 and decided to publish the letter now, when Muhyiddin is out of the country, shows that they do not really want a response. This letter is just an excuse for some other motive. And that motive is to demonstrate that Team Ku Li and Mahathir are on the same team.

What is most interesting about this whole thing is the fact that Tamrin wrote to Muhyiddin on behalf of Mahathir or representing Mahathir. There were already whispers in the Team Ku Li camp, even as far back as a year ago, that Mahathir had agreed for Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah a.k.a. Ku Li to take over as prime minister or PM9 if or when Muhyiddin is ousted.

Basically, this is to ensure that Anwar Ibrahim will not take over as PM9 in the event Muhyiddin steps down.

Team BossKu’s Lokman Adam said Ku Li is their mutual choice for PM9

Lokman Noor Adam (Team BossKu) and Kamal Amir Kamal Hijaz (Team Ku Li) have many times in their video broadcasts said that Ku Li is their ‘common choice’ for PM9 and that he will be acceptable to Mahathir, Umno, as well as Pakatan Harapan. (And since he is ‘royalty’, the Raja-Raja Melayu will also be agreeable to Ku Li as PM9).

Since Team Mahathir, Team Ku Li and the AMC are now working as one force, can Muhyiddin be successfully ousted? The problem, of course, is not whether they have the numbers, as Anwar Ibrahim claims, but whether those “numbers” can mutually agree on Ku Li as PM9? That is the crux of the matter.

They might have enough numbers to vote against Muhyiddin, as they claim. But these “numbers” are not united on Ki Li as PM9. Some want Najib Tun Razak back as PM. Some are pro-Zahid Hamidi. Some support Mohamad Hasan a.k.a. Tok Mat. Some want Anwar Ibrahim. Some support Hishammuddin Tun Hussein. Some even want Mahathir back.

Hence, unless they can agree on who should be PM9 in the event Muhyiddin goes, they cannot make their move. If not, what happened in February 2020 will happen again.

In February 2020, PKR and DAP made their move against Mahathir. But because they had not mutually agreed on who should be PM8 once Mahathir goes, Muhyiddin Yassin ended up as prime minister instead of Anwar Ibrahim.

In this case it is going to be the same. Who is going to be PM9 if Muhyiddin goes? Tak tahu!

Mahathir will accept Ku Li as PM9 as long as that can block Anwar from taking over

So, Team Ku Li is trying to give the impression that Tengku Razaleigh will be PM9. And the message they want to send out is that Mahathir has agreed to this. Hence Team Ku Li’s Tamrin has sent a letter to Muhyiddin on behalf of Mahathir to challenge Muhyiddin to a debate, on behalf of Mahathir.

As usual, which has always been Mahathir’s ‘normal’ strategy, Mahathir will not say anything. He has done this before many times. He will let his Gurkhas whack and he will sit back and watch and say nothing. (One example was Khairuddin Abu Hassan, and another was Shahidan Kassim).

But this time it is more interesting. This time, Mahathir is using Ku Li’s Gurkha, Tamrin, to challenge Muhyiddin to a debate. But they do not expect Muhyiddin to layan them. That is why they ‘jumped’ the 10th March 2021 deadline.

If they were serious about the debate, they would have waited until 11th March to publish the letter. But in actual fact they just want to use this so-called ‘debate challenge’ to ‘make noise’ and to demonstrate that Mahathir and Ku Li are now both in the same team.

If I were Anwar, I would be worried. This means Mahathir and Umno have written him off as PM9 in favour of Ku Li. And DAP is also open to the idea of Ku Li as PM9. After all, back in 1990, DAP formed a loose coalition with Ku Li’s Semangat 46 called Gagasan Rakyat. And this ‘simple’ letter from Tamrin to Muhyiddin is actually a ‘death warrant’ for Anwar.

