Teng Chang Khim : Tells Kit Siang & Guan Eng To Make Way For New Leaders – “After Becoming Finance Minister, Are You Still Aiming To Be Prime Minister?”

DAP central executive committee member Teng Chang Khim has publicly urged the party veteran leader Lim Kit Siang and secretary-general Lim Guan Eng to make way for new leaders.

DAP’s Teng Chang Khim has urged Lim Kit Siang and his son Lim Guan Eng to step aside and let others lead the party.

The Star reported that in an exclusive interview with China Press, the retiring politician said it was time both men passed the baton to someone else.

“Since (both) have ‘run’ for so long, it is time to hand over the baton to someone else,” Teng was quoted as saying.

During an interview with Nanyang Siang Pao, Teng claimed that the elder Lim has been leading the party since the 1960s and together the two have had sufficient opportunity to play their roles since then.

“The DAP is now at its peak and already crossing the finishing line. For the next competition, it’s time to let others take over the baton and make their sprint,” he said.

Teng also stressed that the main problem of the Lim family is they are in the position for too long and took things for granted.

“If there is no restriction under the party constitution, we might not able to witness the change of leadership. Hence, it’s good to have a restriction and leadership change,” he said.

Teng also reminded that although the secretary-general’s term is only limited to nine years, Guan Eng has been holding the position for more than 10 years due to party elections being repeatedly postponed to make way for the general election.

Kit Siang was secretary-general of the DAP from 1969 to 1999. Guan Eng has been secretary-general since 2004.

In a separate interview with China Press, Teng said he recognised that Kit Siang and Guan Eng have successfully led the party to its peak, but it’s time to pass the baton to the younger generation to complete the race.

“After becoming the government and finance minister, are you still aiming to be prime minister? I’m not sure about that, but with the current situation, I don’t think it would happen,” he said.

On December 3, Teng announced on Facebook his intentions to step down as a state assemblyman after a career in politics spanning 30 years.

Teng said he will complete his current term as the Bandar Baru Klang assemblyman but will not seek re-election in the state assembly or in DAP’s central executive committee (CEC).

He had cited a lack of support for his views and the party’s apparent focus only on superficial “skin-deep” reforms as among his reasons to retire.

He also admitted to a strained relationship with Kit Siang and Guan Eng, saying he was tired of being the main dissenting voice within the party as not many were willing to accept his views.