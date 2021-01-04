Tengku Adnan : Those In UMNO Who Do Not Support TSMY & PPBM Are Those Who Were Defeated In GE

The Putrajaya Umno division today took the stance to support PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership as Prime Minister, despite calls by Umno leaders not to cooperate with Muhyiddin’s party.

The division’s leader, Tengku Adnan Mansor, said the division had also urged all Umno MPs to continue working with Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“Nothing has been said about not backing Muhyiddin’s leadership and so forth because I, for one, know that it was us who wanted Muhyiddin to be the Prime Minister and Umno should support him because the party has formed the government with Muhyiddin.

“I am very surprised that those who have raised their dissatisfaction (not supporting) are those who were defeated (in the general election), so I hope they will not aggravate the situation,” he told a press conference after the Putrajaya division’s annual meeting here today.

He said the division’s decision not to cooperate with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, DAP, and former Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, still remains, as it had been decided by the Umno Supreme Council previously.

When asked to comment on Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement today that 143 of the party’s 191 divisions have refused to cooperate with PPBM, Tengku Adnan said there might have been some misunderstandings which could be resolved.

“The president said this was from the grassroots but I am confident that if the president and the Supreme Council sit together with the political bureau, we can improve the situation because I hope for PPBM and Umno to reunite one day,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech during the meeting, Tengku Adnan, who is also Putrajaya MP said he was one of the individuals who was involved in the overthrow of the Pakatan Harapan government and had urged Muhyiddin to lead the government.

On rumours that vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein will leave Umno, Tengku Adnan said he is confident that Hishammuddin, as a rational person, would continue to remain in Umno.