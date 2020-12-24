News

Tengku Zafrul : No Money For Independent Chinese Schools & Colleges

Posted on

The government will not be funding Chinese independent schools and colleges next year, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz has announced.

He confirmed this in a written reply on the annual budget, addressed to former deputy education minister and Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching.

Teo had asked on Dec 15 if the ministry would be allocating funds for Chinese independent secondary schools, as well as three non-profit private colleges that cater to Chinese students.

In the 2019 budget, Putrajaya allocated RM12 million to upgrade independent Chinese schools. It was part of a RM652 million fund for the same purpose in 10 other school types.

This, and a later RM6 million allocation to three private colleges, drew criticism from opposition parties which questioned the rationale and urgency in funding these institutions.

Tengku Zafrul said in his reply that the education ministry will make use of a new formula to determine fund distributions based on the type of school, the number of students and the school’s individual needs.

The 2021 budget will see RM50.4 billion allocated to the education ministry, while the higher education ministry will receive RM14.4 billion. A total of RM800 million will be allocated for the maintenance and upgrading of schools, not including private institutions.

READ ALSO  Najib & Anwar On The Same Page In Objecting Against The Budget To Collapsed Muhyiddin Government
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one + eight =

Most Popular

1.9K
News

Senarai ADUN UMNO & DAP Yang Bekerjasama Untuk Menjatuhkan PAS & PPBM

1.6K
News

PAS Bent On Punishing ‘Treacherous’ UMNO That Join With With DAP & PH To Form The Government

1.5K
News

If Budget 2021 Fail To Be Pass On 15 December Then This Will Be The Most Likely New Cabinet Line Up Under Anwar-Najib-Zahid-DAP New Government

1.5K
News

Muhyiddin Has Majority Support To Continue Leading The Nation : Dewan Rakyat Passes Perikatan’s Budget 2021

1.4K
News

Nazri Aziz Cadang UMNO Dan Pakatan Harapan Tubuh Kerajaan di Perak Tanpa PAS & PPBM

1.4K
News

Breaking News : Voting On Federal Budget To Be Delayed

1.4K
News

Kadir Jasin : DAP Sudah Setuju Untuk Bergabung Dengan UMNO Tanpa MCA-MIC Pada PR 15

1.3K
News

Senarai Portfolio Exco Perak Kerajaan UMNO-DAP : Datuk Saarani ( MB) & Nga Kor Ming ( TMB )

1.3K
News

Najib & Anwar On The Same Page In Objecting Against The Budget To Collapsed Muhyiddin Government

1.3K
News

UMNO Zahid Hamidi & DAP Nga Kor Ming Said Willing To Work Together To Form The Government

To Top