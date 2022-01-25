Another Bombshell : Conflict Of Interest & Family Connections In The Securities Commission – Tengku Zafrul Was Accused Of Insider Trading But He Was Let Off The Hook

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Another Bombshell for the Malaysian Rakyat

Corruption in the Securities Commission? The family connections and covering their backsides?

The girl 👆 Sharifa Munira is the daughter of Syed Zaid Albar (the Chairman of the Securities Commission).

Syed Zaid used to be on the board of Yinson Bhd. After he resigned, his daughter replaced him. Gooi – is also a board member of the SC, where Syed Zaid is the chairman. Gooi is also in Areca Capital. Raja Zaharaton – is Tengku Zafrul’s mother, and partner of Gooi in Areca Capital. Cosy relationships.

Tengku Zafrul was accused of insider trading, but he was let off the hook by Syed Zaid. The SC investigation team wanted to press charges against Zafrul but Syed Zaid unilaterally said “no case”.

Syed Zaid Albar is BFF with Kalimullah, his drinking buddy who is part of the Tan Sri Nor Mohd Yakop mafia. Syed Zaid is almost alchoholic. Market talk is that he is drunk during meetings.

Internally the SC is very unhappy with the corrupted Zafrul – Raja Zaharaton (his mum) – Gooi -Syed Zaid combo.

Syed Zaid Albar also let off Kamaruddin Meranun for insider trading, refused to press investigations on Tan Sri Nor Mohd Yakop and gang and stopped investigating Tony F and Kamarudin M on their Airbus bribery case. They are all connected._

Revealed: Conflict of interest stares back at top SC officials

Questions of conflict of interest have been raised in the Securities Commission (SC) after documents from a source in the market regulator showed that several directors of the commission also sit on the boards of public-listed companies, MalaysiaNow can reveal.

Although several names cropped up as non-executive directors in these companies, it could point to questions of integrity and conflict of interest as the SC is expected to regulate the same companies in which they have some interest.

In one instance of conflict of interest, Gooi Hoe Soon, who is a director at the SC, also sits on the boards of Yinson Holdings Bhd, Red Ideas Holdings Bhd and Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia Bhd.

Yinson Holdings is an oil and gas company which had a brush with the SC over an insider trading case involving its former shareholder Yeow Kheng Chew.

“Gooi was later appointed to the SC board of directors after the case was closed,” a source familiar with dealings in the commission told MalaysiaNow.

Another concern that has been the subject of talk within the business community is one related to the SC chairman himself, Syed Zaid Albar.

Zaid, the brother of former minister Syed Hamid Albar, was appointed as SC chairman in October 2018 under the Pakatan Harapan administration.

Zaid was a director of Yinson Holdings when he was appointed to head the SC, but swapped places in the company with his daughter, Sharifah Munira Syed Zaid.

Munira was named as a non-executive independent chairman of Yinson in January 2020.

Meanwhile, another board member, Lynette Yeow Su-Yin, was found to be a non-executive committee member of CTOS Digital Bhd, a leading credit report company.

“This also raises concerns, because just last year, the SC approved CTOS’ purchase of additional shares in a rating agency,” the source added.

Last year, CTOS raised the company’s stake in RAM Holdings, a ratings agency, to 8.1%, spending an additional RM7.6 million for 350,000 shares.

The SC was established in 1993 as a statutory body under the Securities Commission Act, with wide powers in regulating the capital market.

Apart from ruling over corporate bond issues, securities, futures, company mergers and stocks, the SC also acts as the registrar of company prospectuses.

The revelation of SC members being intertwined with business comes as the body is investigating the ownership of shares by Azam Baki, the head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), and his brother.

Azam has denied the claims made in a series of online articles by Lalitha Kunaratnam, who is linked to C4 Center, a local NGO led by activist Cynthia Gabriel.

The allegations were repeated by Cynthia’s fellow director in C4 Center, Edmund Terence Gomez, who also resigned from MACC’s consultative panel.

Yesterday, Azam slapped Lalitha with a RM10 million defamation suit.

While the involvement of SC directors in companies is not prohibited by law, it is likely to raise questions over the extent to which it can remain independent in its main job of capital market regulation.

“The SC has the power to enforce laws related to the capital market, which will have repercussions on a public-listed company,” a prominent businessman said when shown the documents obtained by MalaysiaNow.

“How does having members of the country’s regulatory board in a business not influence the SC’s decisions, even as non-executive directors?

“Right now, what we are seeing is a potential conflict of interest in a probe into a conflict of interest case by a body helmed by individuals with conflicts of interest,” he quipped.

On Monday, several individuals filed a report against the SC, citing three instances of misconduct and corruption by its directors as well as some senior politicians.

They comprise a case of conflict of interest by a board member totalling RM28.2 million, another involving a family member of a top SC official, as well as another alleging that bribes were given to close an investigation on insider trading against a public-listed company.

Terdapat tiga kertas siasatan telah dibuka oleh SC yang melibatkan kesalahan insider trading ke Tengku Datuk Zafrul Aziz

Daripada maklumat yang diterima daripada sumber didapati terdapat tiga kertas siasatan telah dibuka oleh SC yang melibatkan kesalahan insider trading ke Tengku Datuk Zafrul Aziz (TDZ) pada sekitar tahun 2018 iaitu siasatan berkait dengan syarikat SP Setia, Tradewinds (M) Berhad, dan Proton Holdings Berhad.

Dikatakan siasatan oleh pegawai penyiasat telah mencadangkan pertuduhan terhadap TDZ walaubagaimanapun pada pertengahan 2019, ketiga-tiga kes ini telah ditutup oleh SC atas arahan daripada Roz Mawar Rozain iaitu Ketua Bahagian Pendakwaan di Suruhanjaya Sekuriti pada ketika itu.

Hubungan TDZ dengan Roz Mawar Rozain adalah suami Roz Mawar Rozain merupakan Pegawai Khas kepada TDZ di CIMB. Rentetan daripada tindakan yang dilakukan oleh Roz Mawar Rozain dalam membantu TDZ tersebut, beliau telah dinaikan pangkat ke Timbalan Pengarah Pendakwaan oleh pengerusi SC iaitu Dato Syed Zaid Albar yang dilantik pada zaman Tun M dan disambung oleh TDZ atas kapasiti jawatan beliau sebagai Menteri Kewangan. Secara keseluruhan komplot ini melibatkan Dato Syed Zaid Albar, Roz Mawar Rozain, Foo Lee Mei, Leong Wei Leng dan turut dipercayai mereka ini turut terima rasuah selain daripada kenaikan pangkat.

Selain daripada itu, SC juga ada menyiasat terhadap Syarikat Ace Holdings dan satu kertas siasatan telah dibuka atas arahan daripada Foo Lee Mei, Ketua Pegawai Kawal Selia Suruhanjaya Sekuriti pada 28 November 2018. Pada 24 januari 2019, pihak SC telah membuat serbuan terhadap Syarikat Ace Holdings dan selepas serbuan, peguam Syarikat Ace Holdings memberitahu bahawa pegawai SC telah meminta wang dari syarikat. Pada 28 November 2019, kertas siasatan kes ini ditutup.

Walaubagaimanapun didapati terdapat beberapa orang staff SC bekerja dengan Syarikat Ace Holdings yang mana mereka ini adalah terdiri daripada pasukan siasatan kes tersebut iaitu Chang Min De, Lim Huey Hean Edward, Leong Wai Leng, Celine dan Wong Zhen Fai, Kevin.

Terdapat juga maklumat daripada kertas Pandora telah dinaikan berkaitan dengan isu hubungan bersama atau komplot antara TDZ, Wee Hoe Soon@Gooi Hoe Soon (Board SC), Syed Zaid serta Areca Capital (yang membeli Yinson). Sepertimana pengumuman Yinson pada 22 Mei 2013 mengenai perletakan saham 10% @10,017,755@RM2.82/ share dimana Gooi Hoe Soon (Board SC) telah dinamakan sebagai pemegang tempat.

Saham itu itu dicagarkan dengan Areca Capital Sdn Bhd dimana Gooi merupakan Pengerusi, Pengarah Bebas dan Ahli Jawatankuasa Pelaburan Bebas. Dimaklumkan juga bahawa Gooi merupakan Pengarah Urusan Kumpulan Avenue Asset Berhad pada tahun 2001.

Avenue merupakan pemilik masa lalu syarikat broker saham ECM Libra yang telah digabungkan dengan Kenanga Investment Bank pada tahun 2012. Peniaga teratas bagi kebanyakan DBT institusi, Patrick Taylor juga merupakan Ketua Jualan di ECM Libra.Selain daripada itu, Gooi dan pemilik Kencana Capital (15% place), Mokhzani Mahadir juga mempunyai hubungan baik. Mokhzani pernah menjadi pemegang saham terbesar Avenue Capital melalui syarikatnya Tongkah dan Pantai Holding sebelum beliau menjual pegangan pada tahun 2001.

Sepertimana dinyatakan, Gooi adalah Pengarah Urusan Kumpulan Avenue pada masa itu. Perjanjian untuk Areca Capital Sdn Bhd menjadi pelanggan saham penempatan telah dibuat pada 30 Mei 2013 yang mana rundingan untuk pengambilalihan sepatutnya berada diperingkat akhir dan mungkin telah dimaklumkan kepada Areca dan/Gooi Hoe Soon.

Situasi ini adalah jelas merupakan suatu tindakan “conflict of interest” yang dilakukan oleh Gooi yang juga selaku Board SC. Disamping itu juga, Pengerusi SC iaitu Datuk Syed Zaid Albar juga turut memperolehi manafaat dimana anak beliau bernama Pn Sharifah Munirah Bt Syed Zaid Albar telah dilantik sebagai “Independent Non- Executive Director” bermula 1 Januari 2020.

Source : Malaysia Now