The 3 Malaysian Women Tim Leissner Claims To Have Banged

In a recent court proceeding, Goldman Sachs’ former Southeast Asia Chief, Tim Leissner, revealed that he had affairs with a few very well-connected and powerful Muslim women in Malaysia.

The man at the centre of the 1MDB corruption trial had zoomed in on at least 3 of them.

  1. DATUK ROHANA ROZHAN

Rohana was a former Astro CEO and a founding member of the media giant.

Her late father, Tan Sri Rozhan Kuntom was a former Director of the Public Service Commission between 1985 to 1987.

Rohana is also younger sister to Anuar Rozhan, the CEO of KPISoft Sdn Bhd, the company behind the MySejahtera application.

She is alleged to have blackmailed Tim Leissner into buying her a US$10 million home in London.

  1. NUR ANIS JAMALUDDIN

Nur Anis is the daughter of the late billionaire cum diplomat, Tan Sri Jamaluddin Jarjis.

The close ally and confidant of disgraced former Premiere, Datuk Seri Najib Razak died in a helicopter crash in 2015.

According to a LinkedIn page in her name, Anis was hired by Goldman Sachs as an investment banking analyst based in Singapore between July to November 2010.

Little is known about her, except for photos frequenting equestrian clubs playing polo.

  1. ELIA GENEID @ ELIA ABAS

Elia is the second daughter of Raziah Mahmud, the sister of Sarawak Governor Tun Pehin Abdul Taib Mahmud.

She is know among the socialites as a party-goer.

In the past, she has been linked to numerous logging scandals in Sarawak.

Source : Malaysia Sentinel

