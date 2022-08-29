News

Breaking News : Ismail Sabri Yaakob Has Given His Commitment That The Coming General Election Will Not Be Held In 2023

Posted on

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has “given his commitment” that the coming general election will not be held in 2023, says Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

“It’s very clear that the elections will be held this year, and if it’s this year, we can’t be holding it in December. People would be forced to swim to (the polling centres),” he said, in reference to the year-end monsoon season.

However, Mohamad said Ismail simply could not reveal the exact date just yet, Utusan Malaysia reported.

Mohamad, better known as Tok Mat, said Barisan Nasional must win the general election, Malaysia’s 15th since Merdeka, as it would determine whether the coalition would survive.

“For the government to be strong and stable, we must form it ourselves,” he said. BN is currently part of a coalition government formed by Ismail with support from Perikatan Nasional, GRS, GPS and minor parties.

Mohamad, who is BN deputy chairman, reiterated that the coalition would contest GE15 on its own. While there were parties keen to join the coalition, he said BN will not be deceived by them.

Ismail, who is an Umno vice-president, has remained evasive on whether GE15 will be brought forward. As prime minister, he has discretion on when to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament, leading to fresh elections.

On Saturday night, an Umno Supreme Council meeting was chaired by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who earlier said its insistence that GE15 be held this year would be discussed.

However, the party has yet to issue any statement on the outcome of the meeting.

The election date has been widely speculated to be as early as November, fuelled by the government’s announcement that the 2023 budget would be tabled on Oct 7, three weeks earlier than previously scheduled.

The government’s term ends next July and the general election must be held by Sept 16 next year, but some Umno leaders have pressed for it to be called this year following convincing BN victories in recent state elections.

Source : FMT

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

114.9K
499
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
57.1K
20,682
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
55.7K
10,937
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
53.2K
82
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
52.1K
428
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
48.6K
11
News

UMNO Pasar Salak Utus Surat Terbuka Kepada Presiden UMNO
46.6K
10
News

Here Are The List Of Team Najib-Zahid Line Up For UMNO Upcoming Internal Election
44.2K
19,992
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
43.2K
8
News

Malaysia Will Go Bust & On The Way To Becoming Another Sri Lanka – National Debt Increased To RM1.35 Trillion & Worsening Corruption Index
42.9K
266
News

Ismail Sabri Were Greeted By US Officials Upon Arrival But No US Official Greeted Indonesia Jokowi’s Arrival In Washington D.C
To Top