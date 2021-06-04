News

The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers : Total Lockdown Can Lead To The Collapse Of Businesses and Industries In Malaysia

Posted on

The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has raised concerns that a second round of the Movement Control Order (MCO) can lead to the collapse of businesses and industries in Malaysia.

FMM president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai said business and economic activities must be allowed to continue, albeit under stricter Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

“We support a targeted Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) which is more localised coupled with stricter SOP and travel restrictions but not a total lockdown similar to that implemented in March 2020.

“Breaking the chain of infection is of utmost importance and must involve a concerted effort of both the public and private sectors.

“But, it must not involve a second round of total lockdown,” he said.

Soh said the business fraternity is still reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the first lockdown, and most have yet to rebuild their businesses back to the pre-Covid-19 level.

“Apart from substantial drop in revenue and financial losses, businesses also faced severe challenges in terms of sustainability, employment and productivity during the MCO between March and April last year.

“Should a second total lockdown be instituted, there is grave fear over the collapse of the business sector and economy given that the several major states serve as the country’s economic hubs,” he said in a statement today.

Soh said feedback received from FMM members found that a movement control order lasting for four weeks and more will reduce business sustainability by about one to three months.

“There are also grave concerns on whether the government can continue to provide financial aid to businesses, especially wage subsidies and loan moratoriums, to the rakyat impacted by a second total lockdown.

READ ALSO  How Can UMNO Team Zahid-Najib Oust The Malay Government And Replace It With A DAP-Led Government

“This is because most of the aid given by the government which has been instrumental in supporting the recovery of businesses and ensuring job security will be ending soon,” he said.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

19 − 8 =

Most Popular

37.9K
News

Dear Prime Minister, You Are Not Stupid, Only Inefficient

36.1K
News

Top Malaysian Politicians, Their Family Members & Associates Including Mirzan Mahathir Are Among Those Owning Secretive Offshore Companies In Singapore & The British Virgin Islands

28.0K
News

Shocking Images Showing Malaysian LRT Head-On Collision Crash As Passengers Being Flung Off Their Seats – 213 People Injured

26.4K
Malaysia

Israel : “We Can Destroy Malaysia Within One-Second” – When Malaysia Says Malaysian Army Ready To Send Troops To Aid Offended Muslims

20.1K
News

Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah : We Need To Prepare For The Worst – Record high 7,289 Cases

20.0K
News

100 Malaysians Dead In 3 Days – It’s A Covid-19 War & We Never Ever Lost 100 Malaysians In 3 Days

15.1K
News

Tajuddin Rahman : There Is A Possibility Of UMNO Working Together With DAP To Create A Conducive Environment For The Country Development

14.2K
News

PKR Nurul Izzah Turns Her Back On DAP PSR Project : Urging Penang State Government To Cancel The Project To Protect The Environment & Fisherman Income

13.6K
News

How Control Of The Economy Corrupted UMNO : UMNO Leaders Own Massive Amounts Of Equity In Monopolistic Businesses Such As Banking, Insurance, Securities, Foreign Labour Import And Sand Mining Licences

13.5K
News

Tajuddin Threatens Chinese “Nak Kena Lempang” : “I Want To Warn Malaysian Chinese Not To Run & Complain When They’re Dissatistfied ”

To Top