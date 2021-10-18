The Infinite Wealth Of The Mahathir Clan : Mokhzani , Mirzan , Mukhriz & Marina Owns 591 Companies In Malaysia Worth USD 60 Billion ( RM 250 Billion )

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Mahathir had always claimed that it has never been his intention to create a “legacy” in the local scene. He had numerously touched on the subject of his children’s massive wealth, for example, as one that is as a result of hard work than the affiliation with the family name itself. But the reality is hard to ignore when the accumulated wealth of Mirzan, Mokhzani and Marina totals up to more the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of over a hundred countries.

For example, the Sarawak state government in 1994 gave logging approval of around 1,000 hectares of timber to TANJUNG TIARA SDN BHD. Who was the lucky owner of Tanjung Tiara? No other than Mukhriz Mahathir, who not only a shareholder of Tanjung Tiara – but also served as its chairman.

So, what did Tanjung Tiara or Mukhriz Mahathir do to deserve such a gold mine falling on their laps? According to the legal advisor to the Sarawak government Fong Joo Chung, it was simply because Mukhriz’s father, Mahathir Mohamad was the Prime Minister of Malaysia at the time.

Similar questions of impropriety were also brought up during Mukhriz’s second tenure as Kedah Chief Minister. Below is an example of some suspect land sales in Kedah to Chinese businesses – a narrative that is being used by Mahathir himself to label his enemies as traitors to the Malay race. Surprisingly, in this particular incident, a total of 320 hectares just to a single Chinese company.

Did Mukhriz Mahathir sell Kedah Land to China?

Based on Mukhriz Mahathir’s track record as MB of Kedah, the only thing worth anything is his continued sale of Kedah to China business interests.

The project signing including the sale of 320 hectares of land to this CHINA company was finalised. In the past 22 months, Kedah has seen the Mahathir clan trying to sign up as various business deals in Kedah as possible, including the planned airport in Kulim, the industrial parks and even durian plantations designed to displace indigenous inhabitants. Many direct negotiation contracts were also dished out. This will now be revealed one by one.

The Rakyat needs no reminder that Dr. Mahathir and his children, are all multi-millionaires and billionaires themselves. When asked on this matter, Dr. Mahathir had often hit back at critics by saying that his children’s success “is due to their own hard work and nothing to do with him helming the government for two decades”. The two-time Prime Minister had also explained that his children were not rich when he was in power.

If that’s the case, Dr. Mahathir’s family must have been “extra hardworking” as the net worth of Marina, Mirzan, Mukhriz and Mokhzani easily surpasses the GDP of at least 120 countries. By all means, it does seem like Mokhzani was referring to his own family as “champions”, by the virtue of their immense and unnatural wealth.

Mokhzani owns 255 companies, with estimated total assets worth USD21 billion; Mirzan owns 156 companies, with estimated total assets worth USD17 billion; Mukhriz owns 128 companies, with estimated total assets worth USD13 billion; and Marina owns 52 companies, with estimated total assets worth USD9 billion.

It is no wonder that Mahathir is always defensive about his children’s work ethics. After all, Mahathir’s children have not only “worked hard” to deserve their billions, but they have also cemented themselves as among the richest Malays on Earth. With Mahathir’s political influence on the side, it is not an exaggeration to say that Mahathir is building a dynasty that would cement their “untouchable” status for generations to come.

How did your son afford RM36.2m collection of supercars, Malay group asks Dr M

Malay group demanded today the former leader come clean on the wealth source of his two sons Mirzan and Tan Sri Mokhzani.

At a news conference here, Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) alleged the two sons of Malaysia’s fourth and longest-serving prime minister had become rich from financial misappropriation during Dr Mahathir’s 22-year administration.

To back its claim, JMM held up a list of supercars allegedly owned by multi-billionaire Mokhzani worth RM36.2 million in total, including one McLaren P1 said to be worth RM6.2 million.

A well-known blogger, Kadir Jasin is also known for his loyalty not just to former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir but also to Tun Daim Zainuddin, often coming in with all the right noises from time to time. While we all know he did not do a good job considering how Pakatan Harapan was consistently torn apart by the local media from all sides, one must wonder why he’s still relevant despite being a retired media practitioner. Based on new evidence that has appeared and including Kadir’s own confession on hi FB account (which he later removed) he has been holding wealth on behalf of a certain person. And that person is non other than Tun Dr Mahathir under camouflage of the political party UMNO.

Recently, details regarding Kadir Jasin’s shareholding of MRCB (Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad) during the golden days of crony capitalism in the 90’s surfaced online, suggesting that he was not just a mouthpiece of Tun Dr Mahathir, but one of his proxies and cronies as well.

In a now-deleted post, Kadir Jasin highlighted that he was a proxy shareholder of MRCB for UMNO from 1993 until 2000, during which MRCB was part of many projects and owned various assets from banks, power producers, engineering companies, to media outlets like NSTP and TV3. What assets was Kadir Jasin controlling for Mahathir back then through his stake in MRCB? Here is a list that Datuk Seri Najib Razak has shared in his article :

close to a hundred construction, engineering and manufacturing companies

23% stake in RHB Bank

the Ipoh-Lumut toll highway

30% of Port Dickson Power (IPP)

25% of Malakoff Berhad (IPP)

44% of NSTP media company

50% of TV3

entire KL Sentral project

Emartel (013) telecommunication company

Besides these assets under Kadir Jasin, in the other article by Raja Petra, he mentioned that Halim Saad, Tajudin Ramli , Syed Mokhtar Al Bukhary, the late Yahaya Ahmad and also Samsuddin Abu Hassan were also all proxies of Tun Mahathir which were controlling various companies, projects and assets worth up to RM200 Billion Ringgit. Various recent court case testimonies and other details have emerged to support this claim. Has any other Malaysian been as rich or successful as this?

This brings us to the bigger question: was A Kadir Jasin a proxy to UMNO or Tun Dr Mahathir?

If we were to conclude that Kadir Jasin was in fact a proxy shareholder not to UMNO, but to Tun Dr Mahathir himself, just imagine the wealth that he managed to strip off from the rakyat when MRCB divested from many of its holdings and assets. One must wonder the level of wrath the rakyat would have had if social media were to exist back then and if the public knew about all this. And this is the same Kadir Jasin who consistently talks about kleptocracy.

At the end of his shareholding of MRCB in 2000, Kadir Jasin did point out that he did not transfer the MRCB shares back to UMNO, but to a third party. While Kadir Jasin painted the story as though he was just lending a helping hand to the then government, or even Tun Dr Mahathir, it is illogical to think that he did not receive at least a slice of the pie by being a “proxy shareholder”.

It should be expensive after all, to have one of the nation’s top editor to be your mouthpiece and proxy shareholder.

These days, Kadir Jasin is more interested in attacking DS Najib Razak and painting him as a kleptocrat, when he himself enabled a former Prime Minister and participated alongside him to prop up a kleptocratic regime. The wheels always turn, and Kadir Jasin would do well to remember the plethora of kleptocracy during Mahathir’s first tenure: from Maminco, Perwaja, Bank Bumi, Bakun dam, the daylight robbery of the people of Sabah and Sarawak, etc. And Mahathir is also famous to many other failed projects and bailouts :

At his current age Kadir Jasin should reflect on how he helped to maintain one of Malaysia’s most notorious case of nepotism by helping Mahathir to hoard the wealth of the nation for him and his family. Some experts say that the entire Mahathir family has a net worth of more than USD40 billion, highly unlikely for this to be the result of hard work, and high contrast to the living standards of most Malaysians.

It is utterly insulting for Kadir to think that the rakyat will just gloss over these issues – whole many of us deplore Najib Razak for the alleged corruption that happened during his tenure, we all remember how it was when Mahathir reigned supreme. In fact a common question in social circles among Malaysian businessmen is which Tun is richer…Mahathir or Daim Zainuddin? While many believed Daim was the obvious correct answer, the recent evidence and Kadir’s own FB posting suggests that Mahathir was in fact the richest billionaire ever in Malaysia. And this does not even include the wealth of his children.

Source : The Real Tamring Ghafar Baba