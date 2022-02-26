The Problem With Malaysian Job Market : Outdated Practices That Hold Us Back In Our Progress

0 SHARES Share Tweet

If Einstein tried to get a job, he wouldn’t get it

Malaysian companies tend to have the expectations to find someone that can fill multiple roles competently at minimum cost. As unrealistic as it is, they still want to try winning that game by overinvesting in their headhunting game and candidate screening.

The ironic thing is even they could find it, the system was set up in such a way that they cannot recognize it.

Companies and HR managers pay too much attention to credentials and a perfect resume. They don’t pay attention to what a candidate is capable of building, solving, learning, or improving the community.

They screen for GPAs, quizzes, employment history, and get impressed by shallow trophies over problem-solving abilities.

The result is trophy hunters and self-congratulatory people keep getting hired while people who are actually capable keep getting passed on.

Excessive headhunting and minimal training

An extension to the previous entry. When it comes to creating systems to identify talented people, headhunters are never more motivated. They come up with lots of theories and tools to select the best people. Incidentally, the best conclusion they can come up with is to select:

The guy with a high GPA.

The guy who studied overseas.

The guy who lead 2 different co-curricular and 3 charities.

The guy who got a Ph.D. in quantum neuroscience, interned in NASA, and founded an AI startup with Elon Musk.

What an innovative way of thinking! It’s almost as if no one could have come up with a different idea. It is also for this reason uncreative HRs spend tons of money and time to set up walls to filter for the best of the best people.

They want a perfect resume. Then, they make you go through 3 different IQ tests and 3 rounds of interviews before offering you a job with a wage that barely covers the cost of your training.

They are all fighting for someone that was already legendary. They are not interested in raising someone that goes to become legendary under their leadership and guidance– the real job headhunters are supposed to do.

No labor laws to protect job seekers from companies

It is already 2021, yet Malaysian employers can still get away with asking illegal questions in interviews and tip the playing field massively to the employer’s favor.

The common practice here is that companies don’t want to talk about the salary range for their job offers. But when they ask you for your expected salary, you better answer it. Some even go as far as to question your assets, past salary, pregnancy status, disability, medical records, your close relationship’s occupation and salary.

All of these interview questions were made illegal by foreign countries for a very good reason– neither of those questions helps a company gauge the worker’s ability to perform in a job function. Meanwhile, the very same information is extremely private and was mostly used by companies with the intention to discriminate or introduce bias within the hiring process.

There are also dirty companies that make candidates solve their company’s problems by stealing their designs/code/art under the guise of “take-home projects” during the interview. A really smart way of making people do free labor.

Insanely high expectations from employers

Finding even a dead-end job still requires you to be college-educated. Entry-level positions require 5 years of experience. Entry-level tech positions require someone to be already skilled in 3 or more programming languages, including proprietary software that someone can’t learn until they are actually working.

Those that are lucky enough to get themselves recruited into a company are expected to wear multiple hats at once and perform multiple functions. That wouldn’t be so much of a problem if only wages scale accordingly. Except that they don’t.

Employers have insane expectations for workers, but workers can’t even have any expectations for their employers.

Malaysians rather compete over innovate

There’s a classic dilemma in probability theory known as the explore/exploit problem. Roughly speaking, it highlights the tradeoff between spending resources

on known goods, and spending resources in the search for new potential.

In Malaysia, the culture seems to prefer directing energy and resources to work on things that have already been done. Investing in research and development– where one makes constant losses on their time, energy, wealth, with a chance of explosive upsides– is neglected.

For this reason, there’s a strong bias toward conservative, safe strategies, which means there’s also a strong bias toward choosing the best of the known options fairly early and passing up on a lot of hypothetical ways of doing things that could be better in the long term.

The issue with competition and exploitation is that it inevitably creates pressure on the system. Every linear increase in inputs will have diminishing returns to the output until it hits an invisible wall, no further progress can be made, and each gain must come as an expense to something or someone. Examples:

Sales and Marketing

Did you know? The highest demanded professional job, by far, relative to all other professional jobs in Malaysia is sales and marketing.

The issue with sales and marketing is that it is a zero-sum game business. Every additional profit one makes out of a successful marketing campaign comes at a loss to another firm’s profit, or to an average household’s savings. Inevitably, it is only a matter of time when the pressure increases and the effects and rewards of sales and marketing diminishes.

The only way to escape this game is to spend resources on research to create better products or spend resources on hiring and improving the work process to create more products. But looking at the jobs demanded by Malaysian employers, it appears that creating better and more stuff is not what they value.

Headhunting

We’re going back to our previous point of excessive headhunting and minimal training. The summary is that we are spending too much money and resources on screening for the talents that were already there.

Only problem? We only have that many talented people to spare. And a lot of them were either recruited by more innovative companies (usually overseas) who really understood the dynamics of effective labor, or had quit the job hunt and created their own market.

Instead of setting up the best walls and interviews to screen for the best people, why not use those resources to create better people?

Most workers are only incentivized to do the bare minimum

Pay bad wages, get bad results. The labor market still lives on outdated economics and assumptions about labor and markets– productivity equals wage paid divided by labor hours, or profit divided by labor hours.

Surprise– supply, demand, and prices (wages) are only half the story to get work done. The second half comes from the story and mission of the company– something that was too often neglected.

The lack of innovation and entrepreneurship (see the previous point of competition) in the Malaysian workspace also means that most employers only have dead-end jobs that need to be filled.

There is too little demand for skilled and creative workers, and even if there is– the wages are too low to compete those skilled and creative workers with foreign companies with better resources, career trajectory, and social mobility (not to mention with less BS that comes with Malaysian’s labor market).

For all of these reasons, it is no surprise that Malaysia has a brain drain problem. We keep losing our best talents to foreign countries for seemingly “no good reason”.

The “good reason” is that our environment failed to incentivize talented people to invest their time, energy, and wealth, into building this country.

Every single emigration tells only one story– that person rather invests in somewhere else other than the place he lived in.

This is not meant to be an attack or declaration of war against the employers, wealth owners, or establishments. There is a problem with the market, and the next step is for us to solve it together.

By giving up outdated practices that hold us back in our progress, I believe Malaysia will go on and exceed expectations into the future.

Source : QED INSIGHTS