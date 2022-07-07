Indonesia Media : The Source Of Wealth Of The Prince Of Johor – 2 Proclamation Projects Are Worth RM 2.5 Billion To RM 3 Billion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim is the son of the Sultan of Johor. Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim is also known as the heir to the throne of a small country in Malaysia. Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim’s wealth is recorded to exceed 750 million euros.

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has a collection of luxury cars – some of which are sport types – up to 300 models. Some of the car collections are Rolls Royce Ghost, Ford GT, Bentley Continental Convertible, Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, and Mercedes G63 AMG.

In addition, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim also inherited a replica of The Flintstones’ luxurious house. The house consists of ocean views, a nine-story lighthouse and 17 rooms, including two imperial suites inside.

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim is the son of Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Sultan Iskandar. He is the oldest of five children. Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has three children.

Tunku’s father Ismail Sultan Ibrahim owns a Boeing 737 which is worth more than 90 million euros . The golden aircraft has a capacity of 30 seats and is equipped with a kitchen to a lounge.

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim also has a helicopter. The interior color is made similar to that of his father’s Boeing.

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and football

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim is indeed widely known in the world of football. He served as President of the Malaysian Football Federation (FAM) from 2017 to 2018, before being replaced by Datuk Haji Hamidin Bin Haji Mohd Amin who serves until today.

Sang Pangeran is also known as the owner of the Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (Johor Tigers) football club. Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim also built a stadium with a capacity of 40 thousand spectators at a cost of 200 million euros.

Acquiring since 2012, Johor Darul Ta’zim is a club that appeared in the Malaysian Super League and had recruited former Valencia playmaker Pablo Aimar. Johor Darul Ta’zim has developed into one of the strengths of Malaysian, even Asian football.

In the local league, Johor Darul Ta’zim won the Malaysian Super League champion for seven consecutive seasons. With this achievement, Johor Darul Ta’zim broke the record as the club that collected the most Malaysian Super League titles.

The source of wealth for Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim

Apart from the wealth of his family, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim also has good business instincts. Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim is now 36 years old.

At the age of 30 he was listed as a billionaire. Based on the Singapore stock exchange report in September 2014, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim owns 12.78 percent of shares in Rowsley Ltd, which value reaches Singapore dollars 81.5 million.

In Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has two reclamation projects. Under the project, Johor will have an area twice as large as Putrajaya.

The Tanjung Piai reclamation project is projected to cover an area of 1,410 hectares or nearly three times the area of Sentosa Island, Singapore. The project is located two kilometers west of Forest City.

The location is strategic. Between Forest City and Tanjung Piai are the Tanjung Lepas Port, the Tanjung Bin power plant, and the Pulai River which consists of mangrove forests.

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim formed two joint companies – Spectrum Kukuh Sdn Bhd for Tanjung Piai and Spektrum Budi Sdn Bhd for Pangerang – to carry out the reclamation project. In the two companies Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim owns 21 percent of shares.

It is recorded that the two proclamation projects under Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim are worth 2.5 billion to 3 billion Malaysian ringgit. These projects are an important part of Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim’s wealth to date.

Source : VOI