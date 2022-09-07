Shahidan Kassim : The UMNO Pervert Warlord Who Couldn’t Keep His Hands Off Young Girls – Multiple Relationships With Young Girls & Under-Aged Mistress

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Whenever you hear a powerful UMNO warlord from the “north” is involved in some sort of sex scandal, you can bet your last penny the pervert has to be Shahidan Kassim. Formerly Mentri Besar (Chief MInister) of Perlis state, he has finally stepped forward and publicly admitted to being investigated for allegedly sexually harassing a 15-year-old secondary school girl.

The Member of Parliament of Arau was reportedly grilled from 9am to 4:30pm on Tuesday (Oct 30) by investigators at Bukit Aman, the central police headquarters. The case is classified under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. Had UMNO remained the government today, such investigation would not have had begun in the first place.

Mr. Shahidan himself admits that he is puzzled and curious how and why the news of his alleged sexual misconduct with the teenager has spread even after the police report was withdrawn. Such admission suggests that the UMNO warlord had been able to get away scot free with his “business” previously, until the Barisan Nasional government which he was part of was brought down.

Still, the fact that Perlis state police chief Noor Mushar Mohd had slammed R Sri Sanjeevan, an activist who first tweeted about the sexual harassment, as “busybody” means the police force was somehow still under Shahidan’s thumb. Unfortunately for the UMNO pervert, the issue has gone viral on social media, forcing Bukit Aman to seriously grill him over the case.

Apparently, Shahidan claims he wanted to hand over a donation to the 15-year-old girl, who is a singer with a busking group called “Kumpulan Busker DSSK”, a team sponsored by the MP. At 11.30pm on Oct 20, the MP asked the girl to meet him in his Toyota Harrier, which was parked near the place where the practice was being held. Mr. Shahidan said he wanted to “have a chat”.

So, the 15-year-old school girl’s teacher who conducted the practice took her to the car, and the MP’s aide guided her to enter the car where the MP was seated. The teacher had told her that Shahidan, a former minister under scandal-plagued Najib Razak, had wanted to see her after he saw her perform at Stadium Tuanku Syed Putra, Perlis.

While alone in the car, the teenage girl said the MP had offered to pay her RM4,000 to play a gig in Kuala Lumpur. Suddenly Shahidan touched her hand and shoulders, which the teenager swiftly brushed away. She immediately left the vehicle. Her teacher who brought her to the Arau MP’s car said the 15-year-old girl cried as soon as she got out of the Harrier.

Perlis police said the young girl lodged a report at 2.50am that night (Oct 21) accompanied by her parents. The girl was said to be a talented singer and had been singing since primary school. Interestingly, on the same day at 10:30am, the girl lodged another report to withdraw the claims made against Shahidan. State police chief Noor Mushar has claimed she made the second report willingly.

Shahidan Kassim, of course, has rubbished the allegation that he had sexually harassed the girl, calling it a “misunderstanding” instead. He also denied claims that he paid off the girl’s family to retract the police report against him. Although the MP could not walk after suffered a minor stroke in June, there was no reason for him to be alone with the girl inside the car, let alone engaged in “touching” activity.

As Muslims, the MP should know better than anyone about “chatting and touching” with the secondary school student. Besides, why was it so urgent that he had to see the 15-year-old girl in the early morning? It would be difficult to believe that Shahidan had no ulterior motive for specifically asked to see the girl at such hour beside praising her singing talent.

In truth, this is not the first time Shahidan Kassim got himself into scandals involving young girls. When he was the chief minister of Perlis (1995 – 2008), he was said to have fathered at least one child out of wedlock. He was also said to have multiple sexual relationships with young girls, so much so that at least two Malay girls were forced to have abortions due to his sexual ego.

He reportedly had kept an under-aged mistress at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur. In 2003, he was also rumoured to be involved with the death of another attractive young woman, who was found murdered in an apartment in a Kuala Lumpur suburb. Although another individual was arrested and charged with the murder, he was later declared not guilty and no one else was ever charged.

The then Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohd Bakri Omar, classified the murder case under Malaysia’s Official Secrets Act (OSA) and no details were ever released. Even when former Prime Minister Abdullah Badawi was told about Shahidan’s sex scandal, the disgraceful Badawi had chosen to ignore the report and protected the UMNO warlord instead.

It isn’t hard to understand why Shahidan Kassim could get away after so many sex scandals. He was so powerful that he treated Perlis state as his political fiefdom. In May, despite the defeat of Barisan Nasional government, he boldly rejected the Raja of Perlis’ choice of Azlan Man as Mentri Besar, boycotting the swearing-in ceremony of Azlan and declared that Azlan has been sacked from UMNO.

Shahidan’s disobedience had taken the Perlis palace by surprise. And his comrades within UMNO could only watch his courageous act of treasonous against the Malay Ruler with envy. He even had the cheek to ask Prime Minister Mahathir to intervene in the state crisis so that his younger brother, Ismail Kassim, could become the chief minister.

The fact that he could become the Perlis Mentri Besar from 1995 to 2008 despite clashes and displeasure from the Palace all those years speaks volumes how powerful Shahidan was. He has always behaved as if he was the “King” of Perlis. He hadn’t cared about being polite, let alone gives face to the monarch because of his status as UMNO warlord.

Mr. Shahidan was one of Mahathir’s men in UMNO. During the 1993 Constitutional Crisis where an angry Sultan Iskandar of Johor summoned hockey coach Douglas Gomez to the palace (30 November 1992) and beaten by the sultan himself, it was the same Shahidan who criticised the Sultan Iskandar and his elder son for their implication in 23 criminal acts.

Yes, it was the same Shahidan who trumpeted that the Sultanate of Johor was involved in rape, manslaughter and assault for over 20 years. The 1993 Constitutional Crisis would see the rulers and members of the royal families being stripped of their legal immunity. Shahidan was subsequently rewarded with Perlis Chief Ministership by Mahathir for accomplishing his mission.

Even until today, the pervert UMNO warlord still thinks highly of himself and expects the 93-year-old Mahathir to come to his rescue. It would be a grave mistake if the prime minister tries to bend the rule of law to help Shahidan Kassim. It’s entirely his fault for not being able to keep his hands off the 15-year-old student. He’s a disgusting pervert who should be taught a lesson.

