Thousands of Struggling Malaysians Now Pawning Their Jewellery & Possessions To Survive - The Coverage

Since PM Muhyiddin has announced that the MCO will be loosened up a little on 4th March, many businesses and economic sectors are back in business. One of the businesses that are allowed to open are pawnshops, and of course, they will need to follow certain guidelines and SOPs.

It was not only at one pawn shop but it was at several similar establishments in different states in Malaysia.

The economic impact of Covid-19 is becoming more evident day by day as social media users documents the long queue at pawnshops nationwide on the first day of the conditional movement control order (CMCO), today.

Malaysians have taken to social media to reveal the long snaking lines queuing up at their local pawnshops in Johor, Perak, Perlis, and Kuala Lumpur to name a few, since this morning.

Among the pictures circulating on social media is the long queue in front of the Shin Ngien Pawn Shop in SS9, Petaling Jaya. The queue had even extended to a few shops down from the pawnshops is.

Meanwhile, checks done by Malay Mail showed that pawn, gold shop and cash converters within the Masjid India and Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman vicinity, in the capital, are still not open.

Despite the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) being lifted yesterday, the area which usually is teemed with foot traffic was considerably quiet as many shops were still closed.

The Perikatan Nasional government has launched the RM250 billion Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package last month, which aims to protect the welfare of the masses and employers who are deeply affected by the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent MCO issued by the government.

Part of the stimulus package is the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN), a one-off cash aid worth RM10 billion that will be disbursed based on household income and paid in two phases based on the qualifying criteria.

Households earning RM4,000 or less will are eligible to receive RM1,600 while those earning between RM4,001 to RM8,000 will receive RM1,000.

Singles earnings of RM2,000 or less will receive BPN of RM800, while singles earning RM2,001 to RM4,000 will receive RM500.

The government also allowed employees to withdraw RM500 monthly from their Employee Provident Fund Account 2 for a year starting May 2020.

For those who are living moderately comfortable or only just slightly struggling but keep making noise about Semi Opening Of the Economy.

For those who uses the word only Health Can Cause Dead !

For those who use the word Live Is More Important Than Money!

You Guys Are Right

Lives Is Important

What if Economy & Money also can causes Live ?

Hello ! Economy ( no money to pay bills , no money to eat and no money to survive ) also can equally causes Dead !

Imagine those doing business that still got shop and monthly operational cost / rental ? Not those who failed in business and close shop before MCO. Do you know one day sales is how much?

Look at how many people today went to “Pajak Gadai’

Most of you either living comfortably in your parents house. Still got savings and less commitement. Badly affected but economically still can survive.

What about thousands others who can’t?

There are even some who take MCO as opportunity not to pay off their debts as an excuse and imagine those that need this money that people owe to them to survive?

Those with own personal selfish individualistic interest must not use the word for the country , for the people , for the health and for this and that.

If you personally against it and scared then just stay at home. Did anybody point a gun to force you guys to go out?