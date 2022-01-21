Time To End Touch ‘n Go Monopoly : Monopoly Behind Teething Problems In RFID Push – TnG Is Overcharging Consumers & Making Excessive Profits

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TnG is clearly overcharging consumers and making excessive profits. While the RFID was supposed to be given free to consumers or at a very nominal price; it charges RM35

The time has come for the new government to relook at the monopoly being enjoyed by Touch N Go and its impact on consumer protection and consumer wellbeing.

As a monopoly, FOMCA strongly feels that consumers are getting a shoddy deal paying higher prices for lower quality of services. Some of the grouses of consumers include:

Instead of paying less when you use a cash card, you have to pay a surcharge up to 10%. Thus although you have already made a pre-payment, at point of use you still have to pay an additional 10%;

In some parking lots, only Touch N Go is accepted;

You need to pay an additional charge to reload/top-up your card;

Consumers have complained of Smart Tag that does not work at the Toll gate showing “No Smart Tag” sign – this is certainly embarrassing as well as an obstruction to other drivers;

Consumers have complained about use of the Touch N Go card at the Komuter stations;

Charging dormant fees for non-use of the card;

Smart Tag Centres being available on only very limited centres for repair or purchase;

Power to deduct pre-paid monies without consent of the card holders.

FOMCA feel that it is time for the government to de-regulate the industry to ensure lower prices and better quality of services for consumers. The monopoly being enjoyed by Touch N Go is resulting in consumers being taken for granted as consumers have no alternatives. With better competition, the companies in the industry will be forced to provide lower prices and better quality of services.

Monopoly Behind Teething Problems In RFID Push

It was about 6pm on a Monday evening, and Muhammad Akmal Aminudin Baki was on his way home to Bangi, Selangor, after finishing some business in Taman Melawati, Kuala Lumpur.

Waiting in a line of traffic, he gradually realised that something was wrong.

Thousands of vehicles at the Kuala Lumpur Middle Ring Road 2 were at a complete standstill.

“I frequently go back and forth from Bangi to Kuala Lumpur,” he said, recalling his experience to MalaysiaNow.

“Normally, it only takes me half an hour to get from Melawati to the Sungai Besi toll. That day, though, I was stuck for nearly two hours.”

Akmal, along with thousands of other road users, had fallen victim to inefficiencies in the implementation of the RFID system at PLUS toll plazas, which resulted in traffic congestion in several areas.

He left Melawati at 6.15pm. It was almost 8pm by the time he reached the Sungai Besi toll plaza.

“If there was nothing urgent that we needed to do, it might not be such a big thing,” Akmal said.

“But for those who had pressing business to attend to, all they could do was wait in line.”

Akmal, an entrepreneur, had intended to get an RFID sticker for his car. But after his experience that day, he says he is now looking for a better system to use.

PLUS had intended to conduct transactions at its toll booths through RFID from Jan 15 onwards. But the jams caused by the system’s failure to detect the RFID stickers on cars has raised questions over how soon the transition can truly be made.

The highway concessionaire itself had acknowledged shortcomings in its implementation of RFID at several of its toll plazas.

Meanwhile, complaints have been made about the quality of the stickers, which motorists say are easily damaged and not worth the price of RM35 each.

Many road users are also disappointed by the technology itself which they say is not as good as those used in other countries.

Economist Ahmed Razman Abdul Latiff said the government should also allow other e-wallet operators to provide value-added and RFID services.

“But perhaps there are issues from the contractual or legal standpoint,” the Putra Business School lecturer told MalaysiaNow.

“The big problem is that this service involves the monopoly of Touch ‘n Go.”

Razman said PLUS should work together with CIMB as Touch ‘n Go’s owner to ensure that customers have a choice.

He added that the price of RFID stickers could be drastically reduced if there is competition among a range of operators.

This is not the first time the country has experienced problems concerning highway payment systems.

Prior to 2003, eight out of 15 toll operators in Malaysia did not use Touch ‘n Go as a system of payment.

The Kesas, LDP and SPRINT highways for example used a system known as Fastrak.

Samy Vellu, who was works minister at the time, later announced the use of a single system for all highways.

Several years ago, though, Touch ‘n Go was criticised for not providing enough facilities for PLUS users to top up their credit.

Those who were running on empty were forced to change lanes or to stop their vehicles at the toll plaza in order to top up their cards at kiosks or nearby petrol stations.

Road safety expert Law Teik Hua suggested that Touch ‘n Go scanners be provided at RFID lanes as well as a backup to prevent congestion at toll plazas.

Law, who is director of Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Road Safety Research Centre, said such a step could be taken while waiting for the implementation of RFID to stabilise.

“Cases of vehicles that are unable to pass the toll must be recorded and investigated,” he told MalaysiaNow.

Law’s suggestion is in line with the recent comments by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob who said road users should be given options for payment other that RFID.

Law said RFID technology is in reality far more advanced that the infrared signals used by SmartTAGs. For one, it can be used without the need for devices or batteries.

“RFID has been implemented in Malaysia since 2017,” he said.

His advice is to transition in stages in order to improve the traffic flow at toll plazas.

“This is why cash is no longer accepted at toll plazas,” he added.

“But no study has yet been done to investigate the technical problems that arise with the implementation of the RFID system at toll plazas, in particular the installation of stickers on vehicles and the system reader at the toll lanes.”

Source : Malaysia Now

Time to end Touch ‘n Go monopoly

When laws and institutions established to protect consumers fail; the consumer suffers.

Fomca expresses its gratitude to the prime minister for intervening in the Touch ‘n Go (TnG) saga to provide some protection to consumers by giving them a choice rather than forcing radio-frequency identification (RFID) on consumers.

But that is not enough. The Competition Act 2010 was established to prevent monopolistic behaviour.

Fomca had filed a complaint with the Malaysian Competition Commission (MyCC) on Oct 30, 2018 against consumer abuse by TnG because of its monopolistic position.

Two years later, on Aug 28, 2020, MyCC responded that it had undertaken an investigation and according to the results of their inquiry, “the issues raised do not raise any competition concern”.

As a dominant monopoly protected by the government, TnG does not seem to care about the wellbeing of consumers or their needs and problems. When TnG first announced that RFID would replace the Smart Tag, it drew outrage from the rakyat.

TnG then assured that use of Smart Tag would continue and consumers would be given a choice of either Smart Tag or purchasing the new RFID. It claimed to be sensitive to the voice of the rakyat.

However, it went on ahead and reduced Smart Tag lanes at some toll plazas.

This is clearly an abuse of its dominant position because consumers do not have a choice.

Further, TnG is clearly overcharging consumers and making excessive profits. While the RFID was supposed to be given free to consumers or at a very nominal price; it charges RM35.

This is clearly overcharging consumers. And without a competitor, consumers have no choice. The government has the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act to protect consumers against overcharging.

Yet, the Act was not used to protect consumers against overcharging in this case. Had there been a competitor, even if the competitor charged RM2, it would be making a 100 per cent profit.

Again, the Anti-Profiteering Act failed to be used to protect consumers. Further, the Smart Tag Reader is being sold at an exorbitant price of over RM140.

The Smart Tag Reader is the only reader that can be used along the highway, and even that device is being sold as a monopoly. Consumers, again, have no choice.

If the market is liberalised, Fomca is confident that prices would significantly fall and the quality of the product would significantly increase.

Not enough that TnG products are overcharged, it provided shoddy products to consumers, causing traffic jams and untold suffering to consumers.

Not only have they gone against the wishes of the rakyat and reduced Smart Tag lanes, the over-priced RFID product offered is shoddy and of low quality that it does not work as it should.

It is time to break the monopoly and liberalise the sector, allowing more competitors to supply the devices.

On the highways, other competitor products should be acceptable so that the monopoly cannot abuse its position.

Liberalise the sector and allow more competitors.

Only then will consumers be protected and their welfare enhanced.