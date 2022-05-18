Ismail Sabri Yaakob Is Set To Announce His First Cabinet Reshuffle – Tok Mat Appointed As DPM & Najib Will Be Convicted By Apex Court To Face 12 Years Jail In August

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is set to announce his first Cabinet reshuffle since assuming top office in August 2021, in what could be a test of his ability to hold his coalition government together despite the growing bad blood between Bersatu and the Umno faction led by former leader Najib Razak.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has declined to comment on a claim that he was offered the post of deputy prime minister earlier this year.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to appoint a deputy prime minister in a Cabinet reshuffle

This comes after Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that the four-term Rantau assemblyman was offered the deputy prime minister’s post earlier this year.

“I don’t wish to comment (on Ahmad’s statement). But whatever I do, it will be based on the decision taken by the party” – Tok Mat

It is reliably learnt that the reshuffle could happen as early as next month although one Umno source said it would see no major changes in line-up.

Attention, however, will be on Bersatu and other Perikatan Nasional (PN) ministers and deputy ministers.

Any changes to the current equilibrium of parties in the Cabinet will have to ensure the coalition government can remain united despite the constant bickering and attacks, especially between Umno and Bersatu.

Ismail also has to deal with his own party bosses who are constantly attacking his ministers.

A source said Ismail, despite being an “accidental prime minister”, was not unaware of the political repercussions should he be seen as allied with Najib.

“So far, he has shown that he doesn’t have to listen to Bossku”

The fact that Najib’s political destiny, as is Zahid’s, looks set to be doomed owing to their corruption trials, Ismail knows how to handle voices from outside.

Ismail also has to manage the anti-Najib faction in Umno, the source added.

“They include Hishammuddin Hussein, Khairy Jamaluddin, Shahidan Kassim and Annuar Musa, not to mention leaders from component parties who have shown they are not in the mood to have Najib and Zahid running the show.

With Najib’s conviction, and Zahid likely to share his fate, Ismail has a chance to survive until the next general election.

Apex court sets 10 days in August to hear Najib’s final bid to set aside SRC conviction

The Federal Court has fixed 10 days in August to hear Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s final bid against his conviction and jail sentence for misappropriation of RM42mil in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

The matter was informed via a letter dated April 29 made available to the media, which was signed by Federal Court deputy registrar Hafiizullaah Omar@ Md Salleh, stating that the dates were from Aug 15 to 19 and 22 to 26.

According to the letter, both parties (defence and prosecution) were also instructed to file their written submissions by July 31.

On April 25, Najib submitted 94 grounds in his petition of appeal on why he should be freed of the charges of misappropriating RM42mil in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

Among the grounds mentioned in the petition was that the Court of Appeal had erred in fact and/or in law in affirming the High Court’s findings that the prosecution had proven a prima facie case against the appellant (Najib) on all seven charges and called for his defence.

On Dec 8, 2021, the Court of Appeal upheld Najib’s conviction and the 12-year jail sentence and the RM210mil fine for misappropriating RM42mil belonging to SRC International.

Judge Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who presided with Datuk Has Zanah Mehat and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, unanimously dismissed Najib’s appeal against the High Court’s decision on July 28, 2020.

The Federal Court would be the final avenue for the Pekan MP to appeal against his sentence and conviction involving the SRC International case.