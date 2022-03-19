News

Zahid Urged Tok Mat Not To Be Jealous That He Nominated Ismail Sabri To Be UMNO GE 15 PM – “Tok Mat, If You Want To Be Prime Minister You Have To Wait Until GE 16”

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi teased his deputy Mohamad Hasan today, saying that maybe the latter will be the next prime minister.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told delegates at the Umno general assembly today that he has never been jealous of party vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob for being appointed as prime minister.

Zahid said he can’t be jealous because he was the one who suggested Ismail’s name to be chosen to lead the government.

Zahid said he was not jealous that Ismail Sabri – who is his subordinate in Umno – had become prime minister, and had even nominated him.

After recalling Ismail Sabri’s nomination as prime minister, Zahid then turned to address Mohamad who is popularly referred to as Tok Mat.

Tok Mat, if you want to be prime minister you have to wait,” he added.

He also took a jab at his deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

Zahid said if Mohamad Hasan wanted to be prime minister, he would have to wait, perhaps until the 16th General Election.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi teased his deputy Mohamad Hasan today, saying that maybe the latter will be the next prime minister.

Saying that rezeki does not get sent to the wrong address, Zahid said with a laugh that Mohamad’s turn to become prime minister could come after the 16th general election.

