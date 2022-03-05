Tok Mat Wants To Oust Ismail Sabri To Save Najib, Rosmah And Zahid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NO HOLDS BARRED

Raja Petra Kamarudin

What the Umno people are saying regarding why Johor needs a state election is not entirely true. With just a year to go before GE15, they could afford to wait, as nothing serious is going to happen within that year.

The truth is the Johor state election is linked to a power-struggle at the top echelons of Umno. The outcome of the Johor election will determine the fate and future of prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

It looks like the criminal cases against Najib Razak, Rosmah Mansor and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi are not going well for them and there is a strong possibility all three are going to get convicted and will end up in jail — that is if GE15 is held after the middle of 2023 instead of now.

The only person who can save Najib, Rosmah and Zahid is the prime minister, whoever that prime minister may be.

It was prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who wanted Najib, Rosmah and Zahid, plus a number of other Umno leaders, to be charged as soon as Pakatan Harapan took over the government in May 2018.

That was the reason why Tommy Thomas was appointed the new attorney-general (to fix up Pakatan Harapan’s enemies plus to drop the cases against Pakatan Harapan people.).

When Muhyiddin Yassin took over in March 2020, he refused to drop the cases against Najib, Rosmah and Zahid. That was why they ousted him.

But they never expected Ismail Sabri Yaakob to inherit the throne.

Ismail Sabri now has a monster of a decision to make. Does he also not interfere in the court cases, or does he order the cases against Najib, Rosmah and Zahid dropped?

If he drops the cases against Najib, Rosmah and Zahid, that will reduce the internal pressure he is facing and that may save him for another year until GE15. But then the voters will be outraged and Umno-Barisan Nasional may get defeated in GE15.

Invariably that would mean Ismail Sabri will still be out anyway — only that it will be delayed a couple of months. Hence even if he saves himself by dropping the cases against Najib, Rosmah and Zahid, that will be for only one year or so. Come GE15, he will still be out anyway when Umno-Barisan Nasional loses the election.

So, big decision! Save himself from Najib, Rosmah and Zahid by dropping the cases against them? Or save Umno-Barisan Nasional by not losing GE15 for dropping the cases against Najib, Rosmah and Zahid?

Najib and gang are using the Johor election to demonstrate that BossKu and not Ismail Sabri is the real warlord in Umno. They hope to win big in Johor, at least two-thirds of the seats, and claim it is because of Najib and not Ismail Sabri.

The Umno general assembly will follow soon after that and a number of delegates have already been lined up to stand up and attack Ismail Sabri for the crime of collaboration with PAS and Bersatu. He will be asked why he refuses to dissolve parliament and hold a snap GE15 in May 2022, one year earlier than legally required.

They need GE15 to be held BEFORE the court decisions on the Najib, Rosmah and Zahid cases — so that they can first change the prime minister. Ismail Sabri will be replaced with Mohamad Hasan a.k.a. Tok Mat.

Tok Mat will be given the Rembau parliament seat to contest, which is currently being held by Khairy Jamaluddin. That is why the Umno people are attacking Khairy and are accusing him of bribery and corruption involving the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccines. They hope this will be a good excuse for dropping Khairy and for giving his Rembau seat to Tok Mat.

The knives are out, for both Ismail Sabri and Khairy. Tok Mat will be Najib’s and Zahid’s proxy to contest the Umno presidency so that Ismail Sabri can be denied that post.

If Ismail Sabri becomes the Umno president, plus he is prime minister on top of that, Najib, Rosmah and Zahid cannot save themselves from going to jail. Only Tok Mat can do that for them. So they need Tok Mat and not Ismail Sabri to take over as the Umno president, even if Umno-Barisan Nasional loses GE15 like what happened in GE14.

Source : Malaysia Today