Tommy Thomas Admits Reducing Charge Against Billionaire Tycoon Son Drug Charges – Vincent Tan Gives Millions To All Sides Of The Political Divide

Former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas has admitted that he had while in office reduced drug-related charges against a son of tycoon Tan Sri Vincent Tan .

He, however, denied that he had done so because he was bribed.

In his statement today, Thomas said he had read the representations by the lawyer of Tan’s son as well as reviewed the relevant provisions and discussion with the case officers before making the decision to reduce the charges.

He said what he did in that case was in accordance to the normal practice in the Attorney-General’s Chamber.

Thomas’ statement was in response to a tweet by whistle blower outfit Edisi Khas, which claimed that Tan’s son was arrested under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which govern the offence of drug trafficking but his case was allegedly classified as an NFA (no further action) by Thomas.

“I have no access to any documents, record or file maintained by those who prepared the investigation papers,” he said, adding that he could not provide any further details of the case.

Thomas said the allegation that he was corrupt in the context of the Edisi Khas post simply meant that he was bribed.

Thomas denied any suggestion that he had been corrupt in the context of the case and insisted that he had never paid or received any bribe in his life.

“Integrity, honesty and truth are precious values to me. Indeed, they are sacrosanct, and I have never compromised them,” he said.

He also said he had never known Tan prior to his appointment as AG and never work for him after resigning from the post.

The Reason Tommy Thomas Freed Vincent Tan’s Son

NO HOLDS BARRED

Raja Petra Kamarudin

What Tommy Thomas said is true. He did not receive a bribe for meddling in the criminal charges against Vincent Tan’s son. Tommy Thomas was the attorney-general under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s government. And Vincent Tan is Dr Mahathir’s crony, proxy, trustee, as well as business partner. In fact, Vincent Tan is close to all members of Dr Mahathir’s family.

Hence Tommy Thomas would never dare in a million years take a bribe from Vincent Tan, even if it was offered and not asked. Vincent Tan has given millions to Dr Mahathir and children. He has also donated millions to the Pakatan Harapan war chest. So all Vincent Tan needs to do is ask and it will be granted. And dropping a criminal charge against Vincent Tan’s son is small potatoes.

Tommy Thomas was Dr Mahathir’s bitch

In fact, being the smart Chinaman that he is, Vincent Tan gives millions to all sides of the political divide. Umno, DAP, PKR. Everyone from all sides of the political divide receives millions. And this is not only what Vincent Tan does but all Chinese businessmen and tycoons do the same thing.

One Chinese chap told me the Chinese will never just drink just one cup of tea when they can drink two or more. In other words, support all sides because you never know who is going to win in the end.

All Vincent Tan needs to do is phone Dr Mahathir and Dr Mahathir will phone Tommy Thomas. What Vincent Tan has done for Dr Mahathir, Anwar Ibrahim, Tun Daim Zainuddin, DAP, PKR, Umno, Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, etc., is worth more than 100 criminal charges against his son. One criminal charge is worth only RM10 million (the going rate in the market). And that is peanuts.

Yes, one criminal charge, even if it attracts the death penalty, is worth RM10 million in Malaysia. Of course, if you are very rich, the price can go up to RM20 million or RM30 million, depending on how rich you are. If you are merely a drug mule, the price can be just RM250,000, which the drug lord will pay. And this business has been around for two generations.

Source : Malaysia Today