Tun Daim Hidden Hand : To Make Sure The Judiciary Can Be Manipulated To Guarantee Najib Razak Conviction

Raja Petra Kamarudin

One day before Anwar Ibrahim was sacked as Finance Minister in September 1998, Tun Daim Zainuddin met him in his office and demanded his resignation. Daim told Anwar if he did not resign then Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was going to sack him and send him to jail.

When Anwar ‘banged table’ and asked on what charge, Daim replied, “We will think of something.”

On 20th September, Anwar was detained without trial under the ISA for the crime of being a “threat to national security.” He was then beaten up, and because of the pressure the government was facing, they were forced to charge him so that they could continue to keep him behind bars and would not need to free him.

The rest, as they say, is now history, and everyone knows what happened after this most eventful and historical night of 20th September 1998.

Daim, who together with Dr Mahathir and his many trustees, cronies and proxies, looted RM200 billion of Malaysian taxpayers’ money, has always been the hand behind many dodgy things going on in Malaysia. Daim is no other than Satan’s protégé wreaking havoc in the country.

But what many do not know is Daim is also behind the conspiracy to send Najib Tun Razak to jail, by hook or by crook, like they did to Anwar back in September 1998.

Whether Anwar did or did not commit the crime of sodomy is not important. What matters is they sent him to jail on fabricated charges in a sham trial where Anwar was asked to prove his innocence instead of the prosecution having to prove his guilt.

In Najib’s case, Daim’s hidden hand was also at work to make sure the judiciary can be manipulated to guarantee that a conviction can be obtained in a trial that oozes with conflict of interest.

They say, if you want to know the truth, do not ask someone’s friend, ask his enemy. And in this case Najib’s enemy, Gopal Sri Ram, has accused Daim of interference in the judiciary, as did DAP. Would Sri Ram lie when his only interest is to send Najib to jail at all costs and by fair means or foul?

The fact that Daim interfered in the judiciary is indisputable. The question we need to ask is: why? What did they hope to achieve?

And this is the why.

The initial High Court judge who was hearing Najib’s SRC International Sdn Bhd case was Datuk Mohd Sofian Abd Razak. The Chief Justice then removed him and replaced him with Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, on the excuse of Mohd Sofian’s so-called conflict of interest.

But then Mohd Nazlan’s conflict of interest was more serious than Mohd Sofian’s, who was merely the brother of an Umno leader. This is because Mohd Nazlan was involved in decisions made by SRC, which means he can be said to be a party to the crime which Najib was alleged to have committed.

It is like charging Najib for a bank robbery while the driver of the getaway car is now the judge in Najib’s trial. This is what can be called a kangaroo court, the type of court that warms Daim’s heart.

The Chief Judge was well rewarded for setting up all the ducks in a row

And Mohd Sofian’s removal and replacement with Mohd Nazlan was done after Daim removed the Chief Justice Md Raus Sharif and Court of Appeal president Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin.

In one move, Daim removed the Chief Justice, the Court of Appeal president, and the High Court judge hearing Najib’s case. Once is by chance. Twice is a coincidence. Three times is Satan’s work. And this hand of Satan is Daim.

And the Chief Judge, Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim, who did Daim’s bidding to make the necessary changes in the judiciary to ensure that Najib can be fixed up, was rewarded with a seat on the Petronas Board.

DAP’s Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh said he is concerned that a purported meeting between Daim Zainuddin, a member of the Council of Eminent Persons, and the country’s top judges to ask them to resign may give rise to the perception of judicial interference.

He said this in reference to former federal court judge Gopal Sri Ram who claimed Chief Justice Md Raus Sharif and Court of Appeal president Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin were told to resign when meeting Daim at his office.

“Such an action by Daim, if true, cannot be condoned and I am in agreement with Sri Ram that Daim ought not to interfere in such matters as he has absolutely no standing to do so.

“The perception that there might be meddling (particularly from parties seen to be close to the government) in the appointment or removal of the CJ and PCA must be avoided at all costs and Daim should know better than to get involved in it (assuming the claim by Sri Ram is true) which may well give rise to such perception,” Ramparkal said in a statement today.

Ramkarpal, a lawyer, said he too believed that the appointment of Md Raus and Zulkefli were unconstitutional but stressed that their removal must be in accordance with the rule of law

Source : Malaysia Today