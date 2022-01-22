News

UK Boris Johnson Is Mad : Britain Will NO Longer Mandate The Vaccine Shots , Use Of Face Masks , Self-Isolation , Vaccine Passport & Work From Home – Daily Cases Still Nearing To 6 Digits Daily

2 minute speech by UK PM Boris Johnson says it all

20th Jan 2022 !!!

Britain will NO LONGER MANDATE the Covid-19 vaccine shots and use of face masks!

Britain to ‘Treat Coronavirus Like a Cold’ Ends all Covid Restrictions

Here’s what you need to know:

▪️Working from home – DROPPED

▪️Mask Mandate – DROPPED from Thursday

▪️Vaccine Passport or ( equivalent to Malaysia’s Sejahtera Fully Vaccinated status requirement to enter business premises) is no longer necessary – DROPPED (Jan 27, 2022)

▪️Self-Isolation to expire March 24, 2022

BBC news – https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/explainers-52530518

  • A limit on the number of people who can attend outdoor events was removed table service-only rules and a three household limit will also be abolished.
  • Rule of six, table service and 2m social distancing for hospitality will be axed from Jan 28, 2022

*In the UK, it means that you are now no longer forced to be vaccinated. *

The best news in 2 years for the UK.

No more mandatory face masks !

No more vaccine passports ( equivalent to Unvaccinated individuals are allowed to enter business premises, schools, churches)

The end of the PLANdemic is HERE!

UNBELIEVABLE !

No more vaccine passports.

No more wearing of face masks.

There have been nearly 16 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and over 150,000 people have died, government figures show. However, these figures include only people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus. A further 95,787 confirmed cases were announced on Friday.

